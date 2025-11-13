WFIT Local & State News – November, 13 2025 AM

Florida SNAP benefits update: With end to government shutdown, what's next for November?

On Wednesday, Nov. 12, the House of Representatives will vote on a funding package to end the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history as 42 million low- and no-income Americans wait to see when Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP benefit payments will resume.

A flurry of court rulings in the last several days has led to confusion and frustration for the tens of millions of Americans waiting for the final word on when they will receive the federal food aid they rely on. Most recently, a Massachusetts federal judge on Nov. 10 blocked the Trump administration from forcing states to claw back any November SNAP payments that were made before the Supreme Court ruled on Nov. 7 that partial payments could be made.

Two candidates for Florida governor discuss the issues.

The race to become Florida's next governor has begun — with the election just a year away. Both David Jolly, a Democrat, and Paul Renner, a Republican were guests on the radio show Florida Roundup. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has this summary:

When asked whether he supports efforts to do away with property taxes, Jolly said he would as long as the math works and that critical services are still paid for. Renner said he supports reducing property taxes but that DeSantis hasn't revealed a plan yet.

When it comes to rising property insurance premiums, Jolly said that in Florida, there is no affordable way to cover natural disaster risks and hurricanes. He wants to change the existing catastrophic fund in Florida to fully remove natural disaster perils. Renner, said he'd continue to support property insurance reform.

Northern lights dance over Space Coast Tuesday night, turning sky red

A powerful solar storm made the northern lights visible in Florida on November 11.

Turns out the answers is yes, even as far south as Florida's Space Coast. The aurora appeared as a red glow in the sky over areas like Merritt Island and Titusville.

While first seen with cameras, the lights eventually became visible to the naked eye high in the sky.

Many across Florida did not believe their eyes as the sky glowed as the northern lights reached all the way to the southern most states. People from Merritt Island and Titusville began to post photos of the sky glowing red as the aurora danced overhead.

This aurora was due to charged particles from the sun interacting with Earth's atmosphere as a result of high solar activity. But it's not always visible without the help of a camera, even in northern states.

A proposed Blue Envelope program aims to boost safety for motorists with

autism spectrum disorder during traffic stops. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us

more.

The proposal calls for establishing a program that provides drivers with

autism spectrum disorder a blue envelope to hold their driver’s license,

vehicle registration, and other key documents.

Known as the Blue Envelope Program, the initiative aims to make

roadside interactions between individuals with autism and law enforcement

safer and more effective. The blue envelope serves as a clear signal to

officers, offering helpful information and communication tools to reduce

misunderstandings and promote safer traffic stops.

The bill will be considered in the legislative session beginning January 13.

A 'silver tsunami' is coming to Florida. Is the Sunshine State prepared? A special report

Florida has always been known as a place for retirees, but as the state's population continues to age along with the Baby Boomer generation, the Sunshine State is quickly becoming the Senior Citizen State — and maybe too quickly.

Demographers and urban planners are calling it the "silver tsunami" — an ever-building wave of older residents (along with their gray or silver hair) that are on the way. And as the wave hits Florida, it will affect everything from the workplace to the housing market and from transportation to the health care industry. All things that will take planning and investments to address.

In 23 of Florida's 67 counties, more than 1 in 4 residents is over age 65. And that number is only expected to grow.

More than 1,520 Florida flights canceled since Friday. Will it be normal by Thanksgiving?

Under a Federal Aviation Administration-ordered reduction in flights, nationwide cancellations of more than 10,000 flights have become commonplace just weeks before Thanksgiving.

By noon Wednesday, Nov. 15, nearly 900 flights had been cancelled for the day within, into, or out the United States during the slower midweek schedule.

Florida airports on Wednesday show more than 100 cancellations and more than 125 delays by noon, according to data from tracking site FlightAware.

Laster in the day, the House of Representatives will vote on a funding package to end the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history. If it passes and President Donald Trump signs it, air traffic controllers and FAA staff required to work without pay during the shutdown will get paid again and staffers who have called in to work other jobs to feed their families can come back.