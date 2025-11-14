WFIT Local & State News – November, 14 2025 AM

When will Florida flights be back to normal now that shutdown is over? Thursday update

The longest U.S. federal shutdown in history has ended after 43 days with the passage and signing of a compromise deal to reopen the government. Thousands of furloughed federal employees can go back to work, food assistance payments will resume and air traffic controllers will get paid.

So, will flights go back to normal? Not just yet. Flight disruptions are expected to linger in the coming days, according to aviation experts.

When will Florida SNAP payments resume now that the shutdown is over? Here's what to know

A deal signed by President Trump has ended the 43-day government shutdown, which had halted food assistance for millions.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is expected to release funds for SNAP benefits within 24 hours of the government reopening.

The deal funds SNAP and other nutrition programs through September 2026, and also increases funding for the WIC program.

Value of Indian River Lagoon Skyrockets.

The Indian River Lagoon is worth a lot more than we thought it was. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has the story:

According to a new study, every $1 we spend on it generates $24 in return. The lagoon generates over $28 billion in annual local economic impacts. The study, conducted on behalf of the Indian River Lagoon National Estuary Program, shows $7.6 billion more in economic benefit than a previous study done in 2016.

DeSantis, feds say 'Operation Dirtbag' caught immigrants charged with sex crimes

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials announced that more than 200 undocumented immigrants accused of sex crimes were arrested in an immigration enforcement sweep dubbed “Operation Dirtbag.”

ICE officials highlighted Florida's cooperation as a model for the rest of the country.

Just weeks after Florida’s open carry law took effect, Florida Democrats

filed dozens of gun control measures that even party leaders acknowledge

are likely to go nowhere. WFIT’s Terri Wright gives us details.

Democratic lawmakers have introduced bills that would ban the sale of

assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines holding more than 10

rounds, require background checks for ammunition purchases, and restrict

where firearms can be carried.

So far, none of these Democratic-sponsored gun control measures have

been scheduled for committee hearings by Republican leadership.

Meanwhile, a GOP-backed proposal expanding gun rights is already set for

discussion next week.

That measure, sponsored by Rep. Tyler Sirois, R-Merritt Island, seeks to

lower the minimum age to purchase any firearm from 21 to 18. A similar

effort earlier this year failed after the Senate declined to support the

House’s version of the bill.

Leonid meteor shower nears November 2025 peak. When it is, everything to know

The shower is expected to peak on the nights of November 16 and 17, with the best viewing times between midnight and dawn.

Viewers can expect to see about three to 15 fast, bright meteors per hour, including possible fireballs.

Viewing conditions will be favorable as the moon will only be 9% full and will not interfere with the show.

The Leonid meteor shower, which first became active at the beginning of November, is due to peak in activity for two nights in the days ahead. The Leonid meteors, which occur annually as Earth passes through cosmic debris from comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle, are not known for producing an abundance of meteors, colloquially referred to as "shooting stars."

Former Eastern Florida employee files lawsuit after termination over Charlie Kirk posts

A former Eastern Florida State College employee has filed a federal lawsuit against the school, alleging that she was terminated from her position for posts made on her personal Facebook page about the death of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk.

Erika Santos was terminated after the school received an anonymous letter with screenshots of her posts about conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The lawsuit claims the termination violates her First and Fourteenth Amendment rights, as the posts were on her private account.

Video shows Brevard tourism council discussing failed grant to Titusville police museum

During the Wednesday, Nov. 12, Brevard County Tourism Development Council meeting, TDC Director Peter Cranis informed the council that the U.S. Law Enforcement Foundation would not be proceeding with its planned expansion of the American Police Hall of Fame and Museum in Titusville.

American Police Hall of Fame to close due to fundraising woes