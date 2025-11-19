WFIT Local & State News – November, 19 2025 AM

Will there be a bear hunt in Florida in 2025? What to know ahead of lawsuit, protests

Three months after Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissioners approved it, the controversial Florida bear hunt has been reinstated and is scheduled for next month.

Florida's bear hunt is scheduled to take place from Dec. 6 to Dec. 28.

The last bear hunt in 2015 was shut down early after 295 bears were killed in two days.

Bear Warriors United, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation of wildlife and habitats, filed a lawsuit against the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in September, seeking a temporary injunction to halt the hunt.

A 17-year-old pilot made an emergency landing on Babcock Street and

Grant road Monday night. WFIT’s Terri Wright shares details.

Brevard County Fire Rescue responded just after 7 p.m. to reports of a

small plane crash in the Grant-Valkaria area. Officials say the pilot had

radioed that the aircraft was running out of fuel shortly before it went down.

He was the only person on board.

The plane was heading to Melbourne Orlando International Airport when

the pilot attempted an emergency landing on Babcock Street, just south of

Grant Road. The aircraft veered off the roadway to avoid another vehicle

and hit a ditch on the east side of Babcock Street. The pilot declined

treatment, and no one on the ground was injured.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the incident.

Updated IRL health report is released.

The 2025 health report for the Indian River Lagoon has been released by the Marine Resources Council. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has details:

The report covers five health indicators—harmful algae, seagrass coverage, sediment health, wastewater spills, and water quality —this year’s report also includes a new health indicator: salinity. In general, 2025 was a year of stability for the Indian River Lagoon. The Central Indian River Lagoon had a better year, with overall health improving from “poor” to “okay”, due to lower algae concentrations and increased seagrass coverage.

Former Eastern Florida employee files lawsuit after termination over Charlie Kirk posts

A former Eastern Florida State College employee has filed a federal lawsuit against the school, alleging that she was terminated from her position for posts made on her personal Facebook page about the death of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk.

Erika Santos, a grant accountant at EFSC and graduate of the school, was suspended without pay from her position and later terminated after the school received an anonymous letter with screenshots from her private Facebook page showing posts discussing Kirk's views on topics like sexual assault, abortion and school shootings, according to ACLU of Florida.

The lawsuit claims the termination violates her First and Fourteenth Amendment rights, as the posts were on her private account.

Will Florida residents sweat or shiver over Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving always falls on the fourth Thursday of November, making in Nov. 27 this year.

NOAA's Climate Prediction Center is predicting above-normal temperatures across Florida.

AccuWeather predicting above-average temps and increase in humidity for your Florida Thanksgiving.

A "significant cold front" could hit Florida after the holiday.

'In the stillness there is healing,' Brevard mural artist channels grief into purpose

Artists Christopher Maslow and Nikki Nicole are known for their public art throughout Brevard County.

The couple volunteers at Camp Brightstar, a grief support camp for children sponsored by Hospice of Health First.

After experiencing personal loss, the camp's mission became deeply personal for the artists and their family.