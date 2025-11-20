WFIT Local & State News – November, 20 2025 AM

New chairperson, Brevard school board hear more pleas from families to keep Cape View open

During a Brevard school board meeting, Matt Susin was elected as chairperson and Megan Wright as vice chair.

Community members, parents, and students spoke out against the potential closure of Cape View Elementary.

Speakers shared personal stories about the school's positive impact and its importance to the community.

Members of the public who rallied in the parking lot and held a food drive to benefit the school ahead of the meeting brought their grievances and concerns inside, with community members, students and parents speaking for nearly an hour in a half in support of keeping the school open.

Waymo announced plans to provide self-driving cars to customers in

Orlando next year. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us more.

Waymo – which launched in the Metro Phoenix area in 2018 – is a taxi

with an automated driver. Orlando operations will begin in coming

weeks without passengers, but expects to offer rides to the public

starting next year.

The technology utilizes custom maps, combined with real-time sensor

data and artificial intelligence (AI), to determine its exact road location

at all times.

Waymo said the data demonstrates that the Waymo Driver is already

improving road safety in the cities it currently serves, with 11 times

fewer serious injury collisions compared to human drivers.

Florida state employees get more days off for holidays. What to know about DeSantis decision

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday, Nov. 17, state offices will be closed a few more extra days for the upcoming holidays.

DeSantis said offices will be closed on the Fridays after Christmas and New Year's Day.

Also added in the Nov. 17 announcement was the day before Thanksgiving, giving employees a five-day weekend.

Joe Acabá steps down as head of NASA astronaut corps.

Joe Acabá is no longer chief astronaut. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has more:

The former Melbourne High School teacher and three-time spaceflight veteran became the first Hispanic to hold the post in 2023. His new role is “technical advisement for mission and strategy” at Johnson Space Center. Acabá, who is 58 now, taught science and math at Melbourne High. He was a member of both the Marine Corps Reserves and the Peace Corps before becoming a teacher. As an astronaut, Acabá spent over 300 days in space and made three spacewalks.

Florida’s I-95 leads U.S. in fatal crashes; Brevard County is not the exception

A recent study found Interstate 95 in Florida to be among the most dangerous stretches of highway in the nation.

Brevard County was no exception, according to the study.

Between 2019 and 2023, Florida accounted for nearly a quarter of all I-95 fatalities nationwide.

The stretch along Brevard and Volusia counties accounted for a large portion of the fatal accidents

Much of I-95 throughout Brevard County is listed as a high-injury corridor by the Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization.

An analysis conducted by the law firm Schiller Kessler Group revealed that between 2019 and 2023, Florida recorded 1,729 fatalities along I-95, comprising nearly one-quarter of all I-95 deaths nationwide.

Colorado already lost STARCOM to Florida. Now, Space Command will move to Alabama

More than two months have gone by since President Donald Trump announced that U.S. Space Command would be on the move to Alabama. And it'll still be a matter of years until the new headquarters is up and running.

Even before Trump made his decision official in September, preparations were underway in Huntsville to welcome the military's newest program to a place aptly nicknamed Rocket City. In Huntsville, officials are eager to house the headquarters for Space Command and its operations to expand the nation's military might beyond Earth.

Colorado is also losing the STARCOM headquarters, which is moving to Florida.

Kroger closing 3 fulfillment hubs, affecting Brevard County residents

Kroger will stop delivering groceries in Brevard County early next year.

The company announced on Nov. 18 that it will close three automated customer fulfillment centers, a move that will affect Brevard County residents who use its delivery service.

The closures, slated for January 2026, include the facility in Groveland, Florida. The Groveland site currently serves Brevard County, meaning Space Coast residents will lose Kroger delivery early next year.