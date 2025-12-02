WFIT Local & State News – December, 2 2025 AM

Florida’s expansion of private school vouchers is straining public

school budgets statewide. In 2023, the Republican-led Legislature

removed income limits for families seeking vouchers, allowing more

public education funds to be redirected to private school tuition.

WFIT’s Terri Wright has more.

State funding diverted to vouchers has grown sharply—from 12% of

public education dollars in 2021 to 24% in 2025, according to the

Florida Policy Institute. And nearly 69% of students newly using the

vouchers were already attending private schools, data from Step Up

for Students shows.

Andrew Spar, president of the Florida Education Association, says the

shift is leaving public schools with fewer resources. “Our public

schools are struggling to make ends meet,” he said. “That means

fewer programs, larger class sizes, and impacts on teacher pay.”

Florida ranks 50th nationally in average teacher pay, at $54,875,

according to the National Education Association.

Palestinian-American teen released after 9 months in Israeli prison

After about nine months in an Israeli prison, a Palestinian-American teen from Palm Bay was released on Thanksgiving Day.

Mohammed Zahar Ibrahim, 16, was accused of throwing rocks at Israeli settlers and had been held without trial since February, the Council on American-Islamic Relations said. While in prison, he faced starvation, torture and abuse, CAIR said in a Nov. 27 statement, calling on the U.S. government to "hold Israeli authorities accountable."

Mohammed was initially arrested in February, when Hiba Rahim, deputy executive director of CAIR-Florida, said he was "snatched from his home at 3 a.m."

Initially, he was placed at Megiddo Prison, one of several Israeli detention centers that house Palestinians. These facilities have drawn concern from human rights groups due to reports of abuse and torture inflicted upon inmates.

The rise of mindful tech, how wearables are reshaping mental-health

Technology designed to support mental health is evolving rapidly, with increasingly sophisticated wearables and devices aimed at improving sleep, alleviating stress and boosting emotional wellbeing.

Research on pioneering products like the Ōura Ring 4, the Apollo Neuro band and the Muse headband has found that wearable technology shows promise for managing and treating depression and other mood disorders.

When Florida recipients can expect Social Security payments in December

The Social Security calendar is back to normal for December, but there will be two Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments this month. This will also be the last Social Security payments sent before the 2026 cost-of-living increase takes effect in January.

Social Security benefits, usually paid to recipients who are older or retired, and Supplemental Security Income payments, for those with limited income age 65 or older or with qualifying disabilities, will increase 2.8 percent in 2026, according to a release from the Social Security Administration.

That affects the roughly 75 million Americans who receive one or both of these benefits. About five million Floridians currently receive Social Security benefits, which will increase an average of $56 more per month next year.

Social Security payments are sent out once a week, usually on Wednesdays, for three weeks each month based on your birth date.

December's Social Security retirement benefits will be paid on the 10th, 17th, and 24th, based on birth date.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will receive two payments in December.

Social Security and SSI payments will increase by 2.8% in 2026 due to the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

Goodbye Bier Garten. Cocoa Village prime spot up for grabs.

The Village Bier Garten Restaurant in Cocoa Village has closed its doors once more, marking the end of its latest chapter.

The German-themed eatery first announced its closure in January 2025 but reopened shortly afterward at its familiar location, 415 Delannoy Ave., under new management while keeping the same concept.

When is Christmas break? List of Florida school districts by county

Most Florida school districts will begin their winter break on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025.

Students in most Florida counties will return to school Monday, Jan. 5, 2026.

Students in Florida returned to school today, Monday, Dec. 1, after most had a weeklong Thanksgiving break. But it won't be long before kids are out of school for the winter break that starts before Christmas and ends in the first week of January.

Here's when most Florida schools let out for winter break this month, and a county-by-county list of December vacation dates for public schools in Florida.

Christmas this year will fall on Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025.

Most Florida counties begin their Christmas vacation on the Monday before Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 22, and return two weeks later on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026.