WFIT Local & State News – December, 3 2025 AM

Last winter was the worst flu season the United States has since

2004, With holiday travel approaching and a new variant in circulation,

many public health officials fear that the country could be headed for

a repeat. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us more.

A newly emerging flu variant known as subclade K is raising national

concerns. Florida’s early trend reports indicate that flu activity is beginning

to rise in several counties, including Brevard.

Nationally, Flu vaccinations are running more than two million doses behind

last year, an eight percent drop. Experts say vaccine hesitancy has

contributed to the slowdown. The decline is significant because this year’s

variant was not the primary strain used in the development of the seasonal

flu shot.

Despite the mismatch, early research indicates that this year’s flu vaccine

still offers significant protection. Doctors emphasize that any protection is

better than none, especially during seasons when more aggressive strains

are prevalent.

SpaceX gets ok to build Starship launch pads.

SpaceX reports it’s received permission to build up launch pads for its massive Starship rocket at the Cape. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has the story:

The environmental impact study for the proposed Canaveral launch site was posted by the Space Force late Monday. It had been in the works for nearly two years. SpaceX says construction is underway. The Starship rocket with its SuperHeavy booster provides more than twice the power of the Saturn V rockets of the Apollo program.

Satellite Beach to consider allowing dog walking on beach

Satellite Beach City Council is considering a four-month pilot program to allow dogs on city beaches.

The proposed program would run from Jan. 1 to April 30, 2026, with dogs permitted from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.

If successful, the program could allow dogs on the beach annually from Nov. 1 to April 30, outside of sea turtle nesting season.

The same debate has been had numerous times over the years in other space coast cities.

Today, Wednesday, the Satellite Beach City Council will consider the ordinance.

Trader Joe's first Brevard location to open Wednesday. Here's what to expect

Dec. 3 is the day many Brevard residents have long waited for.

At 9 a.m. that morning Trader Joe’s will open its first Space Coast location. It’s located at the Avenue Viera where the former Michael’s used to be.

The store’s general manager Keith Miller said he’s heard people could start lining up as early as 4:30 a.m. to be among the first in the store. There will be a brief five-minute ceremony before the doors officially open.

SBA offers low-interest disaster loans for victims of Oct. 26 floods

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest disaster loans for damages from the Oct. 26 storm.

Homeowners, renters, businesses, and non-profits are eligible to apply for assistance.

A Disaster Loan Outreach Center will be open through 4 p.m. Dec. 4, at Titusville Library. But you have until Jan. 6 to apply the physical disaster loan.

Disaster loans for physical damages of up to $2 million for businesses and $500,000 for homeowners are available from SBA.

Lawsuit: Prison fired chaplain for refusing to train a woman for the job

Florida’s state prisons agency is being sued in federal court by a former prison chaplain who said he was discriminated against when he was fired for not wanting to train and oversee a female chaplain.

The chaplain, Michael Horst, claims his religious beliefs prohibit women from ministering to men.

His lawsuit argues that his firing violates his First Amendment rights and constitutes religious discrimination.

Horst was fired Dec. 12, 2024. Court filings include an incident report filed by the woman chaplain, unnamed in the lawsuit, accusing Horst of telling her that he wasn't in agreement "with a woman in this position being over men."