WFIT Local & State News Update - February 19th, 2026 AM

Cold Front

Multiple areas around Florida are expected to see significant temperature drops possibly reaching low 3os and 40s. The cold front forecast will be coming through Central Florida, Sunday, February 22nd and arriving in Melbourne next Monday, February 23rd according to the National Weather Service Melbourne. Warm to high temperatures, however, are still planned to persist through the remainder of this week.

Randy Fine faces backlash for Islamophobic post.

US Representative and Brevard resident Randy Fine faced a barrage of calls for his resignation this week. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has the story:

Fine made an Islamophobic statement suggesting that he prefers dogs to Muslims.

“If you’re going to make me choose between having a dog or a Muslim in my city, I’m going to choose dogs.”

He is a Jewish first-term congressman representing Florida. Fine made the statement in question in response to a Palestinian activist based in New York. The activist complained about dog feces, saying the animals are unclean. Fine responded “the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one.”

Florida House votes for Trump International Airport.

The Florida House voted yesterday to rename the Palm Beach airport in honor of President Trump. The debate was intense, with Democrats bringing up his impeachments and criminal convictions. Republicans say Trump deserves the honor as the first Florida resident to win the White House. The Florida Senate has yet to hold a final vote on the renaming. The cost to re-brand the airport is estimated at $5 million.

Brevard County Dog Dining

Brevard County is known for its many canine-friendly restaurants and bars with establishments that provide amenities like water bowls, treats, and even special menus for dogs. Some locations include Palm Shores Bistro, The Shack Riverfront Restaurant, Intracoastal Brewing Company, and Tracy’s Lounge. For more location options, you can find listings on Florida Today.

Marine Resources Council Report

According to the newly released 2025 Marine Resources Council report on the health of the Indian River Lagoon, the troubled estuary showed improvement in some areas while holding steady in others. WFITS Terri Wright has the details.

The report, posted on the Marine Resources Council’s website, evaluates harmful algae levels, seagrass coverage, sediment conditions, wastewater spills and overall water quality. It found that 2025 was marked by general stability across the Indian River Lagoon, with improvements tied in part to lower algae concentrations and expanded seagrass beds.The report also credits ongoing restoration projects with strengthening the lagoon’s health.“Stability despite Lake Okeechobee discharges, increased development, and a hot, dry summer is a testament to the many organizations and individuals working to reduce pollution and improve habitat health,” the report states.

A half-cent sales tax that funds lagoon restoration efforts is set to expire this year. The Brevard County Commission is taking public comment at meetings through August, when commissioners must decide whether to place the measure on the ballot.

Florida House backs down on using emergency funds for immigration enforcement.

Speaker Daniel Perez says spending will still be allowed after Governor Desantis was removed from authority over the state’s Emergency Response Fund. The fund expired, however, before the House and Senate could agree on terms of an extension.