WFIT Local & State News- February 19th, 2026 AM

Federal military aid for universities

In a recent memo the U.S. Department of War named Florida Tech among 33 other schools as, “moderate to high risk,” meaning that tuition assistance from the federal government may be revoked for military personnel at those institutions. The policy, designed by U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s, would stop funding for numerous programs involving active-service members. As of now, there is no further clarification as to how Florida Tech will be affected.

Palm Beach International Airport new proposed name

A proposal in the Florida Senate, sponsored by Sen. Debbie Mayfield would rename Palm Beach International Airport after President Donald J. Trump. WFIT’s Terri Wright gives us the details.

The legislation, Senate Bill 706, would formally designate names for seven major commercial airports across Florida and includes a $5 million appropriation for signage replacement. Senate Bill 706 is part of a broader proposal that would transfer naming authority for Florida’s major commercial service airports, drawing scrutiny for its wider impact, by centralizing airport naming decisions in Tallahassee. At the same time, a private company with ties to Trump has taken steps to secure federal trademark rights for the airport’s proposed new name.

Holding trademark rights could allow the owner to control certain commercial uses of the name, including its appearance on signage, advertising, and merchandise.

Citizens Property Insurance expands the arbitration process.

As Florida senators work to give Citizens Property Insurance customers more power to dispute claim denials, Citizens is moving in the opposite direction. The company is expanding a controversial arbitration process that critics say unfairly favors the company over homeowners. Citizens is pushing more policyholders into its mandatory arbitration system, which forces disputes out of traditional courts and before a single judge, who is paid by Citizens. The expansion comes despite growing scrutiny from lawmakers and questions from a circuit judge about whether the process is constitutional. Citizens is a financial supporter of WFIT.

Brevard Zoo new funding for turtle research

Brevard Zoo has received $1.75 million in federal funding for sea turtle research and rehabilitation and will help the zoo work towards building the Scaife Family Sea Turtle Care Complex at the future planned Bowen Aquarium and Conservation Center. The future aquarium will span 14 acres of shoreline along the Banana River at Port Canaveral, with a focus on coastal conservation, environmental education and the rehabilitation of imperiled marine species throughout Florida. Now with additional aid, researchers can continue their mission to treating turtles with the growing cases of Fibropapillomatosis–a costly-to-treat virus. The zoo operates one of only seven facilities in Florida that can treat sea turtles suffering from this virus.

MLB gets $2.5 million

The Melbourne Orlando International Airport was given a $2.5 million grant from the Florida Job Growth Fund by Governor Ron DeSantis that would initiate the airport's goal to create more jobs and start a new infrastructure investment plan. The money will also go to expanding the Maintenance and Repair Overhaul area, where planes can be fueled and maintained. The investment will total to $11 million to undertake the infrastructure improvements.