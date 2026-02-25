WFIT Local & State News- February 26th, 2026 AM

Arbitrator rules in favor of Satellite Beach teacher.

Last year , a teacher at Satellite High lost her job from using a student’s chosen name without parental permission. Now, almost 11 months later, an arbitrator from the National Academy of Arbitrators in Brevard Public Schools is now ruling the disciplinary actions taken as a violation of the union’s collective bargaining agreement. The new ruling is calling for the teacher- Melissa Calhoun- to be recommended for reappointment of a new contract by the schools district. However, Brevard Public Schools Superintendent Mark Rendell told Florida Today, Calhoun will not be rehired.

The construction site on US1 in Melbourne, called Compass Landing by Margaritaville, has been sitting idle for a while. Now, WFIT’s Rick Glasby tells us, new money may flow into the project.

The developer of the waterfront property has launched a search for new partners to help restart construction. The mixed-use project includes a hotel, restaurant and marina. Proposals to bring the stalled resort back to life are due March 6th.

Electricity bills ranked high in Florida

Florida is currently ranked as number nine in highest electric bills in the nation, according to publication Utility Dive. This happened shortly after the Florida Public Service Commission approved a plan in November allowing Florida Power & Light to increase the amount it charges customers, which would add an increase of $6.9 billion for the company over the next four years. Groups such as Floridians Against Increased Rates, Florida Rising, and the Environmental Confederation of Southwest Florida are in opposition and have been working to file for an appeal.

Velella Velella jellyfish sightings

A rare jellyfish species has been recently observed washing up along Florida beach shores, causing an uprising of caution for residents. Resembling the Portuguese man-of-war, but does not possess venom, the species has been identified as Velella velella. Experts claim they are “benign to humans,” and reassure they cause no harm, but to, “refrain from disturbing them.”

Brevard County rejects sales tax hike

Brevard County rejects a sales tax hike, leaving the county to search for alternative revenue streams to fund infrastructure. WFIT’s Terri Wright gives us an update.

On Tuesday, county commissioners voted down a proposal to increase the voter-approved Save Our Indian River Lagoon half-cent sales tax by an additional half-cent to help fund critical infrastructure projects. South Brevard District 3 Commissioner Kim Adkinson opposed the idea of using the SOIRL tax to generate revenue for county infrastructure. “I don’t quite understand why the five of us would put in jeopardy something the public so clearly wants,” Adkinson said. The decision comes amid uncertainty about the future of local government revenues, as local leaders point to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ push to eliminate property taxes.

The county will begin its budgeting process in March and explore other options to address infrastructure revenue shortfalls.

Florida anti-vax bill is on thin ice

Legislation proposed in the Florida Senate would broaden existing exemptions for school and college vaccine requirements. Gov. Desantis has only 17th days left of the regular session for the proposed vaccine requirement reduction to be approved.