WFIT Local & State News- February 27th, 2026 AM

E-Bike new legislature

The Florida Senate has passed a bill requiring a 10mph speed limit for e-bikes when in the presence of pedestrians. The chamber voted unanimously 37-0 and now moves to the House of Representative. Further regulations and restrictions such as minimum age or licensing requirements are being discussed by officials as well.

Charlie Kirk memorials

After a contentious debate, the Republican-controlled Florida House voted along party lines on bills that designate a road in Miami-Dade County and an annual day after slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk. WFIT’s Terri Wright has more.

The bill would designate October 14 — Kirk’s birthday — as an annual “Charlie Kirk Day of Remembrance.” Republicans said Kirk was effective at teaching people how to engage others in civil debate, while Democrats argued he repeatedly voiced racist and misogynistic views. Rep. Michele Rayner, St. Petersburg-D, said state honors should represent “shared progress, not ideological symbolism.” Rep. Dean Black, Jacksonville-R, described Kirk’s primary accomplishment as his skill as a debater. “While people may have disagreed with what he said, he made no attempt to cancel the words of others,” Black said.

The road measure designates a portion of 107th Avenue in Miami-Dade County as “Charlie Kirk Memorial Avenue”. Both proposals await Senate action.

Daytona Bike Week

Daytona Bike Week returns for its 85th year this week starting today and continuing until Sunday, March 8th. Attendees can expect numerous bike shows, live music, and vendors. As well as scenic drives bikers can enjoy during the festival, some include: Ormond Scenic Loop and Trail; Daytona Beach to new Smyrna Beach; Lakeshore Drive. For more details on times and other event information visit their website at officialbikeweek.com

New developments in Brevard

After a decade-long lawsuit between Brevard County and developers at Merritt Island Development, Brevard County Commission has settled to pay $3 million that would allow for the construction of 84 new homes in the area. With the new agreement, the county will also acquire nearly 150 acres of land for flood control, conservation, and potential more public access to the Indian River Lagoon.

The football program at Florida State is primarily responsible for over $400 million of debt. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has the story:

FSU financial debt

According to a recent report, Florida State University closed fiscal year 2025 with $437 million in athletics-related debt. That’s a $200 million increase from the year before. FSU’s total institutional debt was over $600 million, so athletics accounted for over 70% of that total. In five years FSU’s athletics debt increased from $17 million to almost half a billion dollars. The Tallahassee Democrat reported the borrowing largely funded renovations to the football stadium and construction of a new football operations center.

