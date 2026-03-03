WFIT Local & State News- March 3rd, 2026 AM

New Titusville hotels

Developers from Wealth Hospitality have begun work to open three new hotels located in Titusville. One of them, that will be called Tru Hotel, will consist of 106 rooms and five stories across 1.84 acres of land. The developers and Titusville mayor Andrew Connors say new hotels are necessary as government and commercial space travelers are needing more places to stay. As of now, the hotels are still in the early stages of development in the process of gaining permit and planning approval.

Dutch Bros new locations

The drive-through coffee chain, Dutch Bros, is set to open several new locations across Florida after much success in 2024, when they opened their first Florida location. Coming soon, Dutch Bros will be opening new stores in Oviedo, Melbourne, and Titusville sometime this year.

Army Corp project could destroy Florida reef.

A project to widen a shipping channel could wipe out one of Florida’s last thriving coral reefs. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has the story:

The Army Corps of Engineers is planning to deepen the channel leading into Port Everglades, and scientists say the project would blast through the reef line and dredge up sediment that could smother acres of surrounding reef. Port officials say the project is necessary to make room for a new generation of the massive container ships and fuel tankers. The project is reaching the end of a drawn-out environmental review. NOAA is on the verge of finalizing a key environmental opinion that would pave the way for the project’s approval

Illegal slot machines busted in Brevard.

Up to 17 illegal gambling operations were busted in Brevard County recently. According to the sheriff’s office some of the slot machines confiscated were rigged and designed to never pay out. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier was in Titusville last Friday and said 40 unlawful gambling locations were targeted in Brevard and three other counties, with over 500 machines seized by authorities.

Florida has over 100 measles cases.

Florida ranks third in the number of confirmed measles cases across the country, according to new data published by the CDC. The Sunshine State had 107 cases of the measles as of last Friday. The CDC says the best way to avoid measles is with the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. As the number of measles cases in Florida increases, the DeSantis administration has pushed to eliminate vaccine mandates for school-aged children.

Project Autobahn

An undisclosed major aerospace-defense corporation is pursuing Melbourne Orlando International Airport for a secret economic-development effort called Project Autobahn. First revealed in October 2023, the project initially secured lease options on 111 acres. Nearly 2½ years later, officials shifted focus to a larger, contiguous 176-acre industrial parcel purchased in September 2025 for $28 million. The airport board approved two three-year lease options totaling $926,882 annually, with a long-term ground lease possible if selected. Executive Director Greg Donovan called it a fiercely competitive, high-value opportunity. Meanwhile, tenants Embraer and Northrop Grumman announced plans to develop the KC-390 tanker, potentially investing $500 million in a U.S. facility.