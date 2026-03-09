WFIT Local & State News- March 9th, 2026 AM

MEGACON in Orlando

MEGACON Orlando is coming soon and will be hosted at the Orange County Convention Center from Thursday, March 19th through Sunday, March 22nd, four days dedicated to celebrating pop culture and film. One of the main events this year will be, “"An Evening with The Hobbits: In Celebration of 25 years." Those in attendance can expect celebrity feature appearances, Q&A sessions, autographs and photo opportunities. To find tickets, you can visit MEGACON’s website at fanexpohq.com .

Measles cases rise in Florida.

Measles cases are continuing to rise in Florida. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has the numbers:

The Florida Department of Health now reports 124 cases of measles for the first two months of the year. Cindy Prins is an epidemiologist from the University of Central Florida. Data shows that Brevard County has been spared from measles, so far, but Prins says it’s only a matter of time before a case shows up.

“I don't think there's anything magical about Central Florida. I think you know right now, we've just been lucky, and unfortunately. I expect that at some point, we will have cases as well.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that 95% of a population be vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity against measles. However, the state shows that only 88% of Florida’s kindergarteners have received their shots.

Jack in the Box making a comeback

After 40 years, the fast food chain, Jack in the Box, is making its way back into the market. One location opened up in Longwood in February, with a location in Tallahassee opening up today, March 9th, and another location in Orlando planned for in May. The chain is hoping to open between 150 to 200 Jack in the Box restaurants within the next year or so around Florida.

Cities step up septic to sewer conversions.

Several Brevard County cities are accelerating a long-term push to move properties off septic systems and onto central sewer. The goal is to reduce nitrogen pollution in the Indian River Lagoon. The county and several cities are pairing sewer expansion with homeowner incentives and grants. Efforts are underway in Cocoa, Merritt Island, Rockledge, Palm Bay and Titusville.

Pineda causeway overnight ramp closure

A traffic advisory notice: Pineda causeway is set to have overnight ramp closures between Sunday, March 8, through Thursday, March 12. The final ramp is scheduled to reopen Friday morning, March 13. The Florida Department of Transportation will be working on pavement operations part of a resurfacing project in Brevard County. Detour routes can be seen on www.cflroads.com .

Stoke Space

Stoke Space is revitalizing historic Launch Complex 14 at Cape Canaveral for its new Nova rocket. The company aims to create a fully reusable rocket to lower the cost and increase the availability of space launches. Nova will compete with other rockets, like SpaceX's Starship, in the race for full reusability. Historical elements of the launch site, including the Mercury 7 monument and the original blockhouse, will be preserved.