WFIT Local & State News- March 17th, 2026 AM

Brevard seeks funding for Brightline station

Local leaders and officials from the city of Cocoa are trying to secure a federal grant to build a Brightline station. The grant calls for $57 million for the passenger rail terminal. If approved, the station would be built along Brightline’s Orlando-to-Miami route. Although money from the federal government is needed to start development, it will not cover the entire cost. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has more.

Brevard County leaders went to Washington to ask for $57 million in federal grant funding to build a Brightline station in Cocoa. Funding for the project also includes contributions from Brevard County, the city of Cocoa, and the Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization. County Commissioner Thad Altman said the large number of applicants from across the country will make it challenging for Brevard to secure a portion of the $5 billion available.

Indian River Lagoon project plan

A new project plan is being drafted to improve water quality and support restoration efforts in the Indian River Lagoon and St. Johns River. The management is calling for public opinion as well and will be accepting input Wednesday, until March 18th. You can go to the St. Johns River Districts website at www.sjrwmd.com to submit online. Some of the project's aims will be targeted towards Canal 10 Water Management Area project, Micco Water Management Area, and Chain of Lakes.

TSA issues

About 50,000 TSA officers are working without regular pay as spring break travel increases and the partial federal government shutdown continues. WFIT’s Terri Wright shares wait time details.

Congress failed to pass funding for the Department of Homeland Security in mid-February, leaving the agency that oversees the TSA without appropriations. On March 13, TSA officers missed their first full paycheck. TSA pay varies by experience and tenure, with an average annual salary of about $44,000. At some major airports nationwide, TSA checkpoint lines have stretched beyond an hour, with waits in some cases exceeding three hours. Across Florida, however, most airports continue to report checkpoint wait times under 15 minutes, even as more TSA officers nationwide have resigned or called in sick. At Orlando International Airport, officials expect more than 600,000 passengers and recommend travelers arrive three hours before their flight.

Before you fly you can check TSA wait times via Airport websites, social media or The MyTSA mobile app.

Voting registration requirement change

Florida lawmakers are in the midst of passing a bill that would require voters to provide proof of U.S. citizenship upon registration. The measure aligns Florida law with the federal Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act and the REAL ID Act, meaning most Florida voters with compliant driver’s licenses would not be affected. Supporters say the change strengthens election security, while critics argue it could disenfranchise eligible voters — particularly low-income and elderly residents, as well as women who have changed their names after marriage. The law would not take effect for this year’s midterm elections but would apply beginning with the 2028 presidential race. Kansas enacted a similar law in 2013, though it was later struck down as unconstitutional.