WFIT Local & State News- April 2nd, 2026 AM

Krispy Kreme Artemis II inspired donut

Coverage of the historic Artemis II liftoff has been widespread, with a variety of commemorative souvenirs marking the launch now available. From Patches, shirts, and hats to even Legos. Marketing commemorative items is big business and continues to grow. Even Krispy Kreme is celebrating the historic Artemis II lunar mission with a special donut. The donut is a glazed donut, topped with cosmic blue icing, Oreo crunch, sprinkles, a dollop of cookies-and-creme frosting, and a red-icing chevron representative of NASAs logo. The specialty donut is only available at participating Krispy Kreme locations for a limited time with special offer ending today.

Voter ID changes

Governor Ron. Desantis has signed into law a ruling that would require new Florida voters to provide documented proof of U.S. citizenship when registering for the ballot. The new law will take effect January 1st, 2026. Soon after, a coalition of 10 voting rights organizations with some including Florida Rising, Common Cause, and the Hispanic Federation came forward in opposition of the new law and sued the state in Miami federal court. Florida Rising executive director Amy Keith advocates against the new law, reasoning that older Floridians, first-time voters, those who’ve lost documents and women who have changed their surname from marriage will be negatively impacted in terms of voting rights. Supporters of the new law claim that it will protect election integrity.

Gas prices continue to see high prices

Gas prices are continuing to rise with an increase of 10 cents over the last night. According to AAA, Florida is not only above the national average for gas prices, but stands in the top 10 states for highest price per gallon of gas. Hitting $4 a gallon is something that the economy has not seen since 2022. Some agencies that have been observing gas prices predict that prices could remain high for the next two months, but mainly depends on what goes on with the conflict in the Middle East.

Public speaks out at Brevard School Board meeting.

While Brevard's school board didn't have many items to act on at its meeting yesterday, members of the public still had a lot to say. Students and parents criticized proposed changes to the student code of conduct regarding on-campus demonstrations. Public commenters also raised concerns about the use of district funds for state and federal lobbying services. Board members defended the new conduct language and the use of lobbyists, citing student safety and the need for funding.

Tech-mosquito repellant

Strange, spider-like drones about the size of golf carts were seen this week over Merritt Island, catching the attention of local drivers. Officials say there’s no need to worry. Brevard County Mosquito Control Director Joseph Faella explained that the drones are being used to spread a naturally occurring bacteria that kills mosquito larvae in nearby salt marshes. This effort helps reduce mosquito populations before they grow and spread disease. With concerns about illnesses such as dengue, the program is part of ongoing efforts to protect public health and keep the community safe.