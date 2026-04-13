WFIT Local & State News- April 13, 2026 AM

Project Muck

The Eau Gallie Northeast Muck Removal Project is scheduled to begin mid-April, improving water quality in the Indian River Lagoon.The project, funded through the voter-approved Save Our Indian River Lagoon program and grants from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, will target a muck pit just northeast of the Eau Gallie Causeway, where decades of nutrient buildup have created organic-rich sediments that cloud the water, reduce oxygen levels, harm fish, seagrass, and other wildlife. Construction is expected to continue through mid-2027.

Boaters in the area should use caution during active dredging, as both floating and submerged pipelines may be present and not always fully visible. The Rotary Club of Cocoa Beach offers Study abroad programs creating worlds of possibilities, lifelong memories and new friendships for both students and the families they live with. Designed for high school students, Rotary Exchange is seeking host families for an entire year or four weeks. Enrich the lives of your family and an exchange student by opening your home and hearts. More info cocoabeachrotary.org/contact-us

Gator match making

Love is in the air for gators. Alligator mating season in Florida runs from April through June. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us how to avoid encounters.

Living alongside alligators is part of life in Florida, and experts say the key is keeping your distance, never feeding them and staying alert — especially when swimming in lakes or ponds. The long-standing advice to run in a zig-zag pattern has been debunked; if needed, run away in a straight line. During mating season, male alligators become more aggressive and can roam over 1,000 acres. State law also makes it illegal to kill, injure, or capture an alligator without proper authorization.

If you find a nuisance alligator, call the free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR.

Eau Gallie parking garage gets funding.

Brevard County commissioners approved $12 million for a new parking garage in downtown Eau Gallie. The garage is part of a public-private partnership with a hotel developer, with half of the 540 spaces reserved for public use. Public parking at the new structure will be free for the first 15 years. The hotel and garage replaces the Foosaner Arts Museum and the Funk Textile Museum.

Brevard Zoo Illumi-Nature

The Brevard Zoo is holding a special event between selected nights now and through May 10th from 7pm-10pm, called Illumi-Nature. Over 10 acres of the zoo will glow with illuminated displays of animals, flowers, and mythical creatures. You can go to BrevardZoo.org for more details and ticketing information.

More seaweed - less hurricanes.

A record year for sargassum seaweed is predicted for Florida beaches. Scientists at University of South Florida, using satellite data, say the floating seaweed is worse in the Caribbean and Keys this year, and it’s on its way here. Sargassum is delivered to Central Florida beaches by the Gulf Stream, usually in the summer. Coastal pollution and climate change help fuel the excess growth.