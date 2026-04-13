WFIT Local & State News- April 14, 2026 AM

Artemis III.

Now that the Artemis II mission is in the history books, WFIT’s Rick Glasby tells us NASA is planning for Artemis III.

But instead of heading back to the moon, astronauts will fly to low earth orbit atop the Space Launch System rocket. It’s a demonstration of how to rendezvous and dock between Orion and the commercial spacecraft from SpaceX or Blue Origin or both. The Human Landing Systems are a critical piece of the plan to land crew on the lunar surface.

Rockledge might be building a new hospital

The city of Rockledge is considering a deal to take back the former Rockledge Regional Medical Center property from Orlando Health. WFIT’s Terri Wright explains.

Citing its poor physical condition, the hospital closed soon after Orlando Health acquired it from Steward Health Care. A proposed transfer of 12 parcels zoned for medical use back to the city will be considered by the Rockledge City Council at its meeting on Wednesday, April 15. The agreement is contingent on Orlando Health completing demolition requirements and an environmental inspection of the site. City leaders have indicated they do not plan to change the property’s medical zoning.

Health First has plans for a new Cape Canaveral Hospital replacement on Merritt Island and a new hospital in Viera.

ICE funding partnership with Florida

A leak of the federal ledger showed money distribution plans between the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, and its future partners, one that included Florida. Between all the share of funds in the country, Florida was seen to be getting the largest amount, the ledger showed more than $256.9 million will be attributed to the states around the country, of which half, about $149.9 million, will be for Florida agencies in partnership with ICE.

Changes to the Endangered Species Act may hurt sea turtles.

As lawmakers return to the U.S. House this week, one decision they’ll likely take up soon is a suite of changes proposed for the Endangered Species Act. Right now, decisions to classify a species as endangered or threatened must be made quote, “without reference” to possible economic impacts. The proposed changes would remove that language and require an economic analysis. Stacey Gallagher is with the Sea Turtle Conservancy. She’s one of many environmental advocates opposing the bill.Supporters of the proposed changes argue the E-S-A as currently written requires too much bureaucratic red tape and infringes on private property rights.

DeSantis still pushing for congressional redistricting.

DeSantis is pushing forward congressional redistricting, having called the Florida Legislature back to Tallahassee for a special redistricting session starting next week. DeSantis claims the state’s population growth means those maps need to be redone in a rare mid-decade move, but there is plenty of opposition. Recent polling by Emerson College show 56% of Florida voters don’t want congressional districts redrawn. And key Florida Congressional Republicans are warning that redistricting could have the unintended consequences of turning red seats blue at the same time Trump’s approval ratings are plummeting.