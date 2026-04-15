WFIT Local & State News- April 15, 2026 AM

Aquarium in Port Canaveral

Brevard Zoo will be opening an aquarium later this year, planned for December 2nd. It will be called the Bowen Aquarium and will center around coastal conservation, as well as saving the Indian River Lagoon. Along the Banana River at Port Canaveral, the aquarium will cover 14 acres of land. The Brevard Zoo is expecting to create at least 900 jobs and attract over half a million visitors per year. The zoo is currently working closely with the Board of Brevard County Commissioners to secure an official date and additional funding.

Brevard Zoo is also hosting a special event called Illumi-Nature, on selected nights now until May 10th, from 7p.m.-10p.m. Over 10 acres will glow with illuminated displays of animals, flowers, and mythical creatures. You can go to BrevardZoo.org for more details.

Survey shows Florida Dems gaining.

Florida Democrats are celebrating the results of a poll of likely voters. WFIT’s Rick Glasby says keep in mind the survey was funded by the Democrats:

A new survey shows Democratic candidates for Florida governor and the U.S. Senate in statistical ties with the leading Republicans. And in the race for state attorney general, Democratic state Sen. José Javier Rodríguez actually leads Republican incumbent James Uthmeier. Republicans say the survey results are wishful thinking on the part of Democrats, but the findings suggest significant movement of independent voters toward the Democrats.

Desantis signs in new voter act

April 1, Governor Ron DeSantis signed HB 991, Florida’s version of the national voter SAVE Act. The law requires new Florida voters to provide documented proof of U.S. citizenship when registering or updating their registration and eliminates student IDs and retirement center IDs as acceptable forms of voter identification. Voting rights groups have challenged the measure in court, arguing it creates unnecessary barriers to voting. Nationally, a similar proposal passed the House but appears unlikely to advance in the Senate despite pressure from President Trump. Critics warn the law could disproportionately affect older residents without birth certificates, first-time voters, people who lost documents in hurricanes or other emergencies, and women who changed their surnames after marriage. The changes are not yet in effect and are scheduled to take effect Jan. 1, 2027.

You can check your voter status or register to vote at votebrevard.gov

Permit

Brevard County now offers a new digital permitting platform for Residents and Business Owners. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us more.

Permit Assist gives homeowners and business owners a way to navigate improvement projects by accessing permit requirements, zoning rules and associated fees online. The platform includes a Commercial Portal to help determine the permits and licenses needed to open a business, as well as a Residential Portal that outlines the documents and costs required for home improvements and renovations.

Details at permitassist.brevardfl.gov