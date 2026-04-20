WFIT Local & State News- April 21, 2026 AM

Everglades restoration effort is failing

Despite a 40-year restoration effort, pollution persists in the Florida Everglades. A new report finds Florida’s Everglades are not on track to meet updated water quality standards tied to nutrient pollution, particularly phosphorus linked to fertilizer use on large sugar farms. The findings show phosphorus levels flowing into protected areas increased between 2024 and 2025, in some cases sharply, raising concerns about the effectiveness of current controls. Stormwater treatment areas — a key part of the state’s $27 billion Everglades restoration effort — are designed to reduce that pollution. The restoration initiative, a centerpiece of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ environmental agenda, faces federal litigation over Alligator Allcatraz and its environmental issues.

PanSTARRS

The PanSTARRS comet will put on its best show in April. WFIT’s TerriWright tells us how to spot it.

A newly discovered comet, C/2025 R3 (PanSTARRS), first spotted in September 2025, is believed to orbit the sun roughly every 170,000 years. It will make its closest approach to Earth on April 27, passing within about 44 million miles — roughly half the distance between Earth and the sun. The comet is expected to be visible before sunrise throughout much of April, with NASA noting that April 17 could offer the best viewing opportunity. While it may be faintly visible to the naked eye, binoculars or a telescope will provide the best view.

You can also increase your chances of viewing by scanning the lower eastern sky approximately 90 minutes to 2 hours before sunrise.

Space industry looking for new hire

Good news if you’re looking to work in the space industry. Last Friday the NASA Team job site opened online. It’s aimed at recruiting the nation’s top engineers and technologists to support America’s air and space program. The first job application under NASA Force is for aerospace engineers for a two-year term position. In other related news, Space Force STARCOM is looking to fill more than 400 jobs across the nation. Job openings include roles in engineering, cybersecurity, intelligence and data science. STARCOM will conduct a civilian-job career fair today (Tuesday) from 10AM to 2PM at The Tides Club at Patrick Space Force Base on A1A.

Unfortunate news from Brevard Zoo

Brevard Zoo is mourning the loss of two sloths, Dustin and Sammy. Sloths are known to be difficult to care for due to their complex gastrointestinal systems. Both sloths were well beyond their species’ median lifespan - about 21 years for males and 14 years for females.

Florida legislators reap $14 million in donations.

It was Christmas in April for some Florida legislators. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has the story:

Members of the Florida Legislature collected a whopping $14 million worth of campaign donations from special interests in a single day. There’s a long-standing rule that says they can’t solicit campaign donations during their legislative session. And the contributions rolled in the day before their legislative session began. Most of the money went to Republicans, since they control the state government in Florida. But some Democrats also got financial stocking stuffers.