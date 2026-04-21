WFIT Local & State News- April 22, 2026 AM

FAA grounds New Glenn rocket.

The FAA has grounded Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket following its Sunday launch from Cape Canaveral. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has details:

The rocket’s upper stage failed to send the payload to orbit. The FAA labeled the issue as a “mishap” which means Blue Origin must complete an investigation into the event before the rocket is allowed to fly again. The rocket looked good on the way up, but the upper stage did not provide enough thrust to get the payload into the desired orbit.

In other space news, this Saturday is Teacher Appreciation Day at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Educators get in free. Reserve a complimentary admission ticket at KennedySpaceCenter.com.

Sargassum season

Sargassum is beginning to pile up on Florida beach shores as the season peak is between April and August. This algae comes from the Atlantic Ocean and washes up on the surface, and over time creates a harmful smell as well as becomes a home for skin irritating organisms to humans. The Florida Department of Health also advises if you have any open wounds, to not swim in water with sargassum. However, for marine ecosystems, the brown algae is quite beneficial. It is used as a primary nursery area for fishes such as amberjack and mahi mahi. Scientists are still continuing to better understand algal blooms and how their routes have changed over the years. If you would like to report sargassum blooms, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is asking for people to go to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and University of South Florida(USF’s) experimental Sargassum Inundation Report .

Dredging project for Save Our Lagoon Program

Dredging near the Eau Gallie Causeway is ramping up, removing decades of muck. WFIT’s Terri Wright shares benefits of the project.

The project, part of the Save Our Lagoon program, targets muck — organic-rich sediment that reduces oxygen levels, harming seagrass and marine life. Dredging is expected to improve water quality, boost oxygen levels, and help prevent harmful algal blooms. The material will be piped about seven miles south to a management site near Robert J. Conlan Boulevard and U.S. 1 in Palm Bay. The pipeline will be both floating and submerged, requiring caution from boaters along the route.

To date, Save Our Lagoon has completed 128 projects, with about 100 underway and more than 400 planned overall.

The dredging work is expected to wrap up in 2027.

Amphitheater to open on Merritt Island.

The grand opening of the amphitheater at Veterans Memorial Park on Merritt Island is set for this Thursday from 4:30p.m. to 6p.m. Hear a performance from the Space Coast Symphony’s Jazz Orchestra, a ceremonial ribbon cutting, as well as the Veterans Memorial Center Color Guard and flag raising. Attendance is free and seating may be limited, bringing a lawn chair or blanket is advised.

Aquarium in Port Canaveral

Brevard Zoo will be opening an aquarium later this year, planned for December 2nd. It will be called the Bowen Aquarium and will center around coastal conservation, as well as saving the Indian River Lagoon. Along the Banana River at Port Canaveral, the aquarium will cover 14 acres of land. The Brevard Zoo is expecting to create at least 900 jobs and attract over half a million visitors per year. The zoo is currently working closely with the Board of Brevard County Commissioners to secure an official date and additional funding.