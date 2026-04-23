WFIT Local & State News- April 23, 2026 AM

Data centers spark controversy

Controversy over Data centers is growing as generative AI gains

popularity. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us how this topic may affect your community.

Data centers are large facilities that power digital infrastructure, including generative AI and cloud computing, but they come with high environmental costs. As AI-focused centers expand, water use, energy demand and carbon emissions are rising sharply. According to the Environmental and Energy Study Institute, large data centers can use up to 5 million gallons of water per day — comparable to a town of 10,000 to 50,000 people — while a single modern AI facility can consume as much electricity as 100,000 homes, with the largest projected to use up to 20 times that amount. Nationwide, AI-related data centers could require as much as 32 billion gallons of water annually, enough to supply roughly 360,000 households.

Amazon Web Services operates the most data centers in the

U.S., followed by Meta. Florida ranks 10th nationally, with 107 data Centers across the state.

Dozens of sloths die before Sloth World opens in Orlando.

Sloths are animals known to be difficult to care for. The Brevard Zoo is mourning the loss of two sloths. Now we learn that dozens of sloths destined for an Orlando attraction have died. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has details:

Sloth World is an attraction under construction on International Drive. Inspectors for Florida Fish and Wildlife have looked into the deaths of 31 sloths imported via Miami International Airport in late 2024 and early 2025. The first 21 were from Guyana and taken into a modified warehouse about a mile south of the Orlando attraction’s planned location. All of those sloths ultimately perished there. Ten more sloths later came from Peru. Two were dead on arrival, and the other eight eventually died due to poor health issues. Sloth World is not licensed with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a requirement to display animals to the public.

The attraction was supposed to open this past February. No new opening date has been announced.

In other news related to Brevard Zoo, the zoo is holding a special event on certain nights now till May 10th, called Illumi-Nature. On selected nights from 7p.m. to 10p.m. over 10 acres of the zoo will glow with illuminated displays of animals, flowers, and mythical creatures. You can go to BrevardZoo.org for more details and ticketing information.

Alligator Alcatraz under investigation

Alligator Alcatraz, a detention center in south Florida, is being held under investigation by the U.S. Senate. Senators Jon Ossoff and Dick Durbin began investigation due to reports claiming that detainees were being violated of numerous constitutional rights, such as access to lawyers and physical torture, reports that began early December. The allegations came from activity done at a place of holding the detention center calls, “the box” and reports detail that when detainees are in “the box”, they are subjected to cramped space, shackles on their body, direct exposure to sun, and no water.