WFIT Local & State News - May 26, 2026 AM

Cocoa Beach Brightline Station may not be built

The anticipated Brightline Station in Cocoa may not be possible just yet due to financial struggles from the train company. Brightline currently has over $5 billion in debt, with additional delayed interest payments still unpaid for, according to a report by news source Bloomberg . Although the Brightline has substantial responsibility costs, the Space Coast Transportation Organization is also depending on about $57 million in grant money from the Federal government for the station. As well as $15.5 million from the Space Coast TPO, $5 million from the Brevard County Tourism Development Council, and $5 million from the city of Cocoa. County Commissioner Thad Altman remains hopeful for the station's construction, as he believes it will be one solution to overcrowding and continual population growth in cities.

The mosquito population is declining

Florida’s drought conditions are reducing the state’s mosquito population. WFIT’s Terri Wright explains.

Experts say that some Florida mosquitoes, like the dengue-virus-carrying Aedes aegypti, can lay their eggs along the edges of dried-out water basins. The eggs can remain dormant for months until the rain activates them. The buildup of eggs can lead to a sudden increase in mosquitoes. Steve Harrison is the director of Orange County Mosquito Control. “One 5 gallon bucket that can just breed thousands of mosquitoes and wreak havoc, not only for you but also for your neighbors within a city radius. So, you know, we’re out looking for those cryptic areas, we’re treating them, we’re inspecting, you know, we are night spraying in certain areas because the whole entire county isn’t dried out.” Harrison says the best way to help mosquito control is to empty any containers that collect water. He suggests using a screen mesh to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs in your rain barrel.

Stoke Space is preparing for a launch

Washington state-based company Stoke Space is reworking Launch pad 14 for its Nova rocket. Space Launch Complex 14 was constructed in 1956 by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. In the late 1950s, it was used for the test launches of Atlas A and B flights, and for the famed 1962 Mercury mission that sent John Glenn into orbit. Nova’s first mission is scheduled for the late part of 2026. The orbital rocket company’s medium-lift rocket will launch uncrewed cargo. Both stages of Stoke Space’s Nova rocket are designed to return to Earth, including the upper-stage capsule that carries payloads such as satellites— a first-of-its-kind design equipped with thrusters and landing legs for a controlled touchdown.

Florida state budget agreement

After numerous pushbacks and additional special sessions held, the House and Senate agreed on a state budget for Florida on Sunday, May 24th, and plan on sending it to Governor Ron De Santis for approval May 29th. The budget includes changes and continuations of current fund agreements in education, healthcare, and the environment. One issue lawmakers could not come to agreement on however, was security funding. The Senate wants security funding for Ron Desantis and his family for one year post his office time, but the House will not agree.

