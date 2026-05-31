WFIT Local & State News- June 1st, 2026 AM

Tax cut relief bill

A bill proposed by the Florida House of Representatives has recently been filed into legislation. Under bill HB 7031E, products such as gun and fishing gear will have tax cuts for a time period in the year. In one part of the tax package, a sales tax will be alleviated on purchases for ammunition, rifles, and or other firearm materials from September 1st to December 31st this year. Representative William Robinson affiliated with the Republican party is the sponsor of this bill, however Democratic party representatives such as Angie Nixon are in opposition of the bill, claiming, “for the regular average, everyday working, hard-working person here in our state, there’s absolutely no relief whatsoever.”

Florida Forever

Florida’s main conservation land-buying program, Florida Forever, received no new money from the state for next year. WFIT’s Terri Wright explains.

Earlier this year, the state Senate allocated $35 million for Florida Forever, while Governor Ron DeSantis proposed more than three times that amount. But the lawmaker’s new budget eliminates any new funding for the conservation program. Gil Smart, with the Friends of the Everglades, expressed dismay.

SMART: There seems to be this idea that it’s a burden to the taxpayers, that acquiring land requires the actual purchase price, and requires the upkeep of it. For whatever reason, the appetite for actually acquiring these environmentally sensitive lands seems to be diminishing. Instead, lawmakers proposed spending more than $400 million on conservation easements, paying ranchers and farmers to keep their land undeveloped, preserving it for agricultural use.

Special session called

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has called a special legislative session on June 1st to create a ballot measure that would sharply reduce property taxes.Under the proposal, the homestead exemption would immediately increase from $50,000 to $250,000, with a future expansion aimed at eventually eliminating property taxes for most homesteaded properties. The plan has received mixed reactions, with supporters praising the potential tax relief and critics warning it could severely impact funding for local governments and public schools. If approved by lawmakers, the constitutional amendment would still need at least 60% voter approval in the November election to take effect.

Local restaurant in Cocoa caught in flames

Friday afternoon, a Cocoa Beach local restaurant, Tiny Turtle, was reported on fire. No injuries have been reported, and no other establishments in the area were damaged. The Cocoa Beach fire department along with other agencies who came to aid were able to secure and control any further outbreak of the fire. The local Cocoa Beach church called The Pointe Church has started a fundraiser to assist relief efforts to restore the Tiny Turtle back for reopening, you can donate at pushpay.com .

Blue Origin rocket explosion

A Blue Origin New Glenn rocket exploded Friday at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. No injuries were reported, and there was no threat to the public. The explosion occurred during a static fire test of a new first-stage booster. A static fire or hot fire test consists of firing the rocket's engines to full power without actually launching the rocket. The goal is to test the performance of the rocket before launch day. The rocket's first and second stage were stacked on the launch pad when the engines were fired. Both were lost in the accident.