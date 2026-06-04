WFIT Local & State News- June 4th, 2026 AM

Second Chance Act

After a Cocoa Beach high school athlete died from cardiac arrest during a school team practice, the Second Chance Act, effective July 1st, will now require student athletes to undergo ECG screening. 15 year old Rafe Maccarone had hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, where the heart muscle thickens and can cause damage to blood flow. The condition would have been detected with ECG. The nonprofit organization The Who We Play For founded in 2012, advocated for this act after the passing of the student in 2007. Since the organization was started, Who We Play For has supported over 500,000 ECG tests and they will also be administering two heart screening events here in Brevard County. One on Saturday, June 6th at Viera High School and Friday June 26th at Health First Medical Group on NASA Blvd.

Possible state funding for Florida arts

Florida’s arts community could see a major funding boost under the proposed 2026–2027 state budget. Lawmakers have set aside nearly 66 million dollars for arts and cultural programs, including grants for libraries, museums, theaters, operas, and other nonprofit organizations. The proposal marks a rebound after years of fluctuating support and follows Governor Ron DeSantis’s 2024 decision to veto all state arts grants. The budget includes 20 million dollars for statewide cultural grants and more than 38 million dollars for cultural facilities projects, such as museum expansions, theater renovations, and community arts centers. Arts advocates say the increase is welcome, but note that funding remains below pre-veto levels and does not cover all organizations recommended by state arts officials. Some lawmakers have also raised concerns that the current funding process has become too political. If approved, organizations across Florida—including Miami City Ballet, the Adrienne Arsht Center, and dozens of other local arts groups—would receive grant funding. For now, artists and cultural organizations across the state are waiting to see how much of the proposed funding survives the governor’s review.

Property tax exemption for homeowners

A proposal by Ron DeSantis to significantly expand Florida’s homestead property tax exemption is drawing concern from local officials across Palm Beach County. Under the plan, the homestead exemption would increase from $50,000 to $150,000 in 2027, and then up to $250,000 in 2028, providing tax relief for many homeowners. Palm Beach County Property Appraiser Dorothy Jacks warned county commissioners that the changes could severely reduce tax revenues for some smaller municipalities such as Haverhill, Palm Springs, Lantana. These communities could face significant financial challenges if the measure is approved. County officials estimate the proposal could reduce local government revenues by nearly $400 million countywide by 2028. Critics, including the Florida League of Cities, warn that reduced revenues could lead to cuts in public services such as police protection, libraries, parks, and beach lifeguard programs. The proposed constitutional amendment is expected to go before Florida voters in November, where residents will decide whether the tax changes move forward.