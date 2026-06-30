WFIT Local & State News - June 30, 2026 AM

Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk

The National Hurricane Center is tracking a potential tropical disturbance off the coast of the Carolinas. But meteorologist Andrew Wulfeck from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network says the weather map may look more threatening than the situation actually is.

"Forecasters began highlighting a region in the southwest Atlantic for the possibility of development over the past weekend, and it will be continued to be monitored through the week. The National Hurricane Center is giving the area a low chance of developing because conditions aren't entirely favorable. Dry air and upper levels winds will keep whatever develops off the coast of the Carolinas in check. The system will likely meander over the next week well off coast of the Southeast before it decides on its next move.

The only impacts at this point appear to be for those getting into the ocean, with greater surf and an increased threat for rip currents along the Atlantic seaboard for the Independence Day weekend."

The next named storm across the Atlantic basin will be Bertha. The Hurricane season runs through November thirtieth.

This November, Florida voters will decide on a major property tax cut. If voters approve, it would eventually raise the non-school homestead tax exemption to 250 thousand dollars of your home's value.

But some local leaders are warning of hidden costs.

Cape Coral uses most of its tax money for public safety, so Mayor John Gunter says a big revenue drop could hurt local parks and roads. He tells The Florida Roundup there's simply no extra cash to spare -- but he'll be voting for the referendum.

"A lot of residents have stated, do we have enough fat in the budget in order to cut that amount of money? The answer to that question is no. We will have to take a hard look at some of our services that we provide, some of the programs that we provide, and there will have to be some reduction."

He expects the ballot measure to pass... so he's trying to inform the community about potential ripple effects.

Blue Origin is moving ahead with repairs to its launch pad that was destroyed in a rocket explosion last month. As Central Florida Public Media’s Brendan Byrne reports, the company’s launch facility – and its New Glenn rocket – are critical to NASA’s moon missions.

"In an update on X, Blue Origin’s CEO Dave Limp says all of the debris from an explosion during a pad test has been cleared out…and work now begins on repairs.

The company’s New Glenn rocket exploded during a routine test ahead of its launch, causing substantial damage to the launch pad.

The New Glenn rocket is slated to deliver cargo to the lunar surface for NASA’s planned moon base. Blue Origin says the rocket will fly by the end of the year…but there are concerns that the accident could delay NASA’s plans.

The agency is planning to announce an update on the moon base Tuesday.

Blue Origin says New Glenn aims to fly again by the end of this year. A 600-foot-tall crane has been erected at the launch site to repair the facility's massive launch tower.

Brendan Byrne, Central Florida Public Media // I’m Brendan Byrne in Orlando"

The largest operating cargo plane in the world landed at Melbourne Orlando International Airport on Sunday

The Antonov AN-124 cargo plane, which has an approximate wingspan of two-hundred and forty feet, drew a large crowd upon landing.

The cargo plane is operated by a Ukrainian company called Antonov Airlines, and flew from Germany to Melbourne to pick up Aerospace equipment.

Melbourne Airport last hosted an AN-124 in March of 2024, where the plane received a very similar reaction.

For these stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk