WFIT Local & State News - July 7, 2026 AM

Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk

Florida Wildlife Hospital Celebrates ‘Freedom Friday’ with Release of Four Red-Shouldered Hawks at Cocoa Conservation Area. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us more.

"Four rehabilitated, red-shouldered hawks were released Friday by the Florida Wildlife Hospital after receiving extensive medical care and rehabilitation. These birds of prey play an important role in maintaining healthy ecosystems by helping control populations of rodents, reptiles, and other small animals.

The release highlighted the role of wildlife organizations and local government partnerships in protecting Brevard County's native species and natural resources."

Are you planning to vote by mail in the primary election this August 18th? WUSF’s Meghan Bowman shares how to do it.

"If you can't make it in person during early voting or on Election Day – there’s another way to cast your ballot: vote by mail.

Pasco County Supervisor of Elections, Brian Corley, says it's secure.

“vote by mail, contrary to what you've heard, it is safe, it is secure. I vote by mail, my wife votes by mail, my eighty year old mom votes by mail. So, I don't know what better testimony to give than that,”

And you still have time to get a mail in ballot - go online, mail in a form, or call.

Corley says the hardest part of voting is picking out the candidate you want to support, not casting a ballot.

He says you’ll want to mail your marked and signed ballot at least one week before Election Day.

If you miss the deadline, you have until 7pm on Election Day to drop off your ballot at your Supervisor of Elections’ office.

I’m Meghan Bowman in Tampa"

Florida's proposed property tax cut could hit renters hard.

If it passes, experts say local governments will likely look for ways to make up that lost cash. That means landlords could face higher tax rates or fees...and those extra costs will likely be passed down to tenants. Ken Johnson is the founder of Florida Atlantic University’s Real Estate Initiative. He told Florida Matters Live and Local shrinking the tax base puts the state at risk.

“It's just not good policy to narrow a tax base and earmark how the money's to be spent, it works great when your economy is growing, but if the Florida economy ever slows down, this could be a train wreck.”

Voters will decide in November if the exemption for homestead exemptions will be raised. It would not apply to school district levies.

Orlando ranks No. 3 for UFO sightings. According to a new study, Florida ranks high for UFO sightings. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has the details:

"The study analyzed data from the National UFO Reporting Center and compared reported sightings with population estimates to calculate sightings per 10,000 residents. Orlando came in at #3 in the nation, with nearly 14 UFO sightings per 10,000 residents. Sarasota takes the top national spot by a wide margin, with over 21 sightings per 10,000 residents.

Vermont is the state with the most UFO encounters per 10,000 residents.

Five Floridian U.S. House members are retiring this year

They aren't alone, however, they are a part of a larger national trend, with 64 House retirements this year alone

The members are stepping down for a multitude of reasons, but the open Florida seats are expected to remain with their current political parties

For these stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk