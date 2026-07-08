WFIT Local & State News - July 8, 2026 AM

Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT, I'm Evan Niemczyk

A courtroom is becoming a battleground in Florida's Republican race for governor.

WUSF's Douglas Soule reports one candidate is trying to disqualify another and yesterday Tallahassee judge scheduled the hearing for two weeks from now.

"Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins, who's running for governor, says his opponent James Fishback recently lived and voted in Washington D.C. and lied on his Candidate's Oath.

Fishback says he's a Floridian through and through.

"I was born and raised in Broward County. I now live with my wife in Madison County. I've lived here my entire life."

Florida governors have to live in the state for seven years before taking the position. Fishback says he only bought a DC condo to visit his parents.

Fishback is an investor and controversial figure. Critics accuse him of racism and antisemitism.

Regardless of the case's outcome, U.S. Representative Byron Donalds is the leading candidate, and he's been endorsed by President Trump.

Douglas Soule, WUSF, 89-7 News"

The Primary Election will be held in August. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us how to vote by mail for the upcoming primary and the general elections.

"If you plan to vote by mail in the primary election on August 18th, you have until 5 pm on August 6th to request a mail-in ballot. Register at votebrevard.gov, or call (321) 633-2127. Your marked and signed ballot must be mailed at least one week before Election Day. If you miss the deadline, you have until 7 pm on Election Day to drop off your ballot at your Supervisor of Elections’ office."

State law requires people make a new "vote by mail" request every two years. Check your status at votebrevard.gov

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has intervened in legal cases on behalf of multiple campaign donors. That’s according to new reporting by the Tampa Bay Times-Miami Herald Tallahassee bureau.

Reporter Lawrence Mower details these cases in a report published yesterday

" Condo owners who are fighting a developer. Developers trying to take over their building, um, to tear it down and build luxury high-rises. Uthmeier's campaign gets $25,000, and a few days later, his office files a motion to intervene in the case on behalf of the developer. "

Mower also points out this is the first election Uthmeier has campaigned for his current role…since he was appointed in 2025 by Governor DeSantis.

"This is the attorney general who's running for office for the first time this November. You know, he's raising money for his campaign. I think the people should know what he's doing with his official office and how that relates to his donors."

Uthmeier has not publicly responded to these reports.

A new mixed-use housing development is under construction in Southeast Palm Bay

The development, located at the corner of Port Malabar drive and US-1, features 318 apartments and 19,000 square feet of retail space

The $100 million development is said to include amenities such as a sky lounge and EV charging stations

For these stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk