WFIT Local & State News - July 9, 2026 AM

Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk

Last week, the U-S Supreme Court ruled the federal government can end temporary protected status for around 300,000 Haitians. Active and retired pastors from several Tallahassee churches are now urging Florida's political leaders to forego deportation of those immigrants. Bethel Missionary Baptist Church Pastor R-B Holmes says the pastors' message is especially meant for Florida Senators Rick Scott and Ashley Moody.

"We've sent them a letter to lead with courage and compassion (and) support legislation that protects Haitian families who contribute to this state and this nation. They are our neighbors."

The pastors also want the U-S to be part of an international effort to help Haiti rebuilt its government, economy and society.

Florida's back-to-school sales tax holiday begins this month. WFIT’s Terri Wright shares the details.

"Florida's 2026 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday runs from Monday, July 20, through Thursday, Aug. 20. Tax-free items include personal computers and computer accessories priced at $1,500 or less, backpacks and bags costing $100 or less, school supplies under $50 per item, and clothing, footwear, and accessories priced under $100. Brevard Public Schools begin the 2026–27 school year on Aug. 10."

Federal regulators have approved a pilot project to raise red drum off Sarasota County's coast. WUSF's Steve Newborn reports the approval has taken eight years because of concerns of possible effects on native fisheries.

"A company out of Hawaii called Ocean Era will build a one-year demonstration project. They want to raise up to 20,000 fish in offshore nets in federal waters 40 miles off Venice.

The company's founder, Neil Anthony Sims, says any environmental impacts will be minimized by being far off shore. He says dwindling stocks make this an alternative to overfishing in the Gulf.

SIMS: "Somewhere between 85 and 90% of the fish that we eat comes from other countries. And we have no control over how it is grown. It can be fed who knows what and grown in God knows where, and we just buy it."

Some opponents say there's a danger of fish escaping and breeding with wild stocks, as well as pollution of local waters."

Recently filed federal legislation seeks to help law enforcement investigate and prosecute criminals who target seniors through scams and financial fraud.

Known as the Stop Scams Against Seniors Act, the bill would create elder justice task forces, allowing local, state and federal agencies to work together to track and prosecute scammers.

US Senator Ashley Moody is the bill sponsor. She says scammers continue to evolve in the ways they trick seniors out of their money.

“The amount of money that seniors are losing to scams is rapidly increasing every year. As technology is increasing, so are the ways that they are targeting our seniors. So, we have to think outside the box and we have to do things different.”

Moody says Florida seniors are scammed out of millions of dollars each year, in increasingly elaborate schemes.

For these stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk