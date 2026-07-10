WFIT Local & State News - July 10, 2026 AM

Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk

The hunt is on -- today marks the start of Florida’s annual Python Challenge.

Novices and pros alike are heading to the Everglades to target the invasive species in the name of conservation.

The ten-day showdown offers a ten-thousand-dollar grand prize for the most captures.

WUSF's Florida Matters Live and Local spoke with last year's champion, Taylor Stanberry.

She shattered records by capturing sixty pythons last year, and says her strategy is all about patience.

“You just look for a whole python or a little glimmer of a python in the bushes, and I always hand capture people, just want to, you know, euthanize on site, you know, that whole thing, and that's not the humane way, you just want to find that python, catch that python, and then dispatch the python.”

This year's challenge began today at midnight and will run until 5 p-m on the 19th.

The state's immigration enforcement council says it wants more local agencies to enforce federal immigration laws.

As WUSF's Nancy Guan reports, immigrant advocates say this will worsen public safety.

"Florida has the highest number of 287(g) agreements in the country -- a contract allowing local agencies to help ICE.

But the Council says not all of them are participating.

109 agencies -- or 40 percent -- have an agreement but have not made an immigration arrest.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says that's a problem.

"Either you're doing it or you're not, and you know it's required and people just need to do it."

Ahmad Yakzan is a Tampa immigration lawyer. He says local officers have already gone too far -- by arresting people for minor things just to transfer them to ICE.

"If you're trying to make the community safer, go arrest the people who have serious crimes."

The council plans to send a letter to agencies reminding them to comply with state law.

I'm Nancy Guan in Tampa."

Palm Bay is looking to buy the defunct Majors Golf Course. WFIT’s Terri Wright has more.

"The Palm Bay City Council has unanimously approved negotiations to purchase the former Bayside Lakes Golf Course for $8.5 to $10 million. The 135-acre property, which closed in 2022, had been slated for a 700-home development before strong community opposition halted the plan. The city now proposes turning most of the site into a regional public park, along with reclaimed water and stormwater facilities. The project would be funded through developer impact fees, with the city aiming to complete the purchase by early next year."

The deadline to register to vote in Florida's Upcoming primary election is fast approaching; are you Registered?

The primary election will be held on the 18th of August, while the general election takes place on November 3rd.

The deadline, however, is on July 20th

The deadline is also the cutoff for making any changes to your registration; such as changing your affiliated party or your home address.

Even if you are already registered, it wouldn't hurt to check your registration status, as Florida regularly purges its voter rolls

For these stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk