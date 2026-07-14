WFIT Local & State News - July 14, 2026 AM

Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk

Florida's coral reef has been beset by warming seas and rampaging disease. WUSF's Steve Newborn reports one study has found coral resistant to one of the deadliest coral diseases ever recorded.

"Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease has killed countless coral across Florida and the Caribbean since it was discovered off Miami in 2014.

Now, researchers at Sarasota's Mote Marine Laboratory have identified some disease-resistant coral. Research scientist Sara Williams says it could help repopulate the reef with hardier coral.

WILLIAMS: What we can do is take the results from this study to inform which corals we put on the reef. So that way if we put more resistant corals out, hopefully, those corals are going to survive the next disease wave and continue to grow and build more resilient reefs.

Williams hopes genes from these resistant mountainous star coral can eventually be transferred to the twenty other species on the reef that have been affected."

Orlando leaders are weighing their options should an expanded homestead tax exemption go into effect next year. In November, voters will decide whether or not to expand the homestead property tax exemption for homeowners from $50-thousand-dollars to $250-thousand-dollars by 2028.

Yesterday, city commissioners discussed ways to counter the loss, such as a hiring freeze and creating a property tax stabilization fund.

Should the proposal pass, the city predicts a loss of $75 to $80 million dollars in 2029, after the exemption goes into full effect. That’s roughly 10 percent of the city’s general fund.

District 5 Commissioner Shan Rose says the cut has the potential to hinder the city’s ability to improve neighborhoods.

"I got a resident who thanked me because her brother is blind, and now he can walk the streets because we improved and put in ADA. So I think collectively that needs to be what we really do. Every department needs to do it, from the bit from business development to public works to OPD to the fire department, start really saying These are your dollars at work."

The proposal, known as Amendment 3, needs a supermajority, or 60% of the vote, to pass.

Republicans control Florida's government, with a supermajority in the Legislature.

But WUSF's Douglas Soule reports Democrats say they can loosen the GOP grip this election cycle.

"A supermajority allows Republican lawmakers to easily advance their priorities, unless there's infighting. Democrats have little power.

But Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried is telling the other party to look out.

"The Republican supermajority in this legislature is breakable, and we are going to break it this cycle."

She says the party has gotten a big boost of money coming in and is backed by a strong grassroots volunteer effort. And she says Democrats have recruited a large batch of candidates who can push an affordability message. That's a hot topic, with prices up from housing to gas.

It's an uphill climb, facing a strong state GOP machine. Florida Republican party chair Evan Power says there's no path for Democratic victory.

I'm Douglas Soule, in Tallahassee."

For these stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk