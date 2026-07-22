WFIT Local & State News - July 22, 2026 AM

Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk.

This morning, the core of Tropical Storm Bertha continues to track along the Gulf Coast, away from Florida. Meteorologist Megan Borowski from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network says that there will still be lingering effects from Bertha for the Florida peninsula today,

"Right so some parts of the Florida peninsula, especially closer to the Gulf Coast could experience wind gusts over 20 mph. But the more pressing hazard is actually at most beaches- both on the Gulf and Atlantic coasts. The risk for rip currents is elevated, and this could create a dangerous situation for beachgoers. With highs today in the 90s and limited rain chances, lots of us will be tempted to hit the water. I can’t stress enough beach safety- check the flag before you enter the water and if you’re in doubt, it’s best not to go in."

Megan says that we should always swim near a lifeguard. She says if we are caught in a rip current, we should swim parallel to shore, rather than toward shore, until we feel that we have escaped the current.

In its home state, Moms for Liberty shows a lackluster influence in school board races. WFIT’s Terri Wright explains.

"After playing a major role in reshaping Florida school boards beginning in 2021, Moms for Liberty's influence has waned in its home state. The organization, which helped elect conservative school board candidates through endorsements and campaign spending, has largely stopped making financial contributions to local races. In Brevard County, it has endorsed three candidates this election cycle but has not provided financial support, reflecting a broader statewide decline driven by leadership changes, chapter closures, resignations, and internal scandals that have weakened the group's participation and reach."

A Tallahassee judge says he'll issue a ruling next week on whether a GOP gubernatorial candidate is actually able to run.

Another candidate, Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins, accuses James Fishback of breaking the seven-year residency requirement for governor.

One of Collins' lawyers, Nick Boerke [BUR-key], said at a hearing yesterday [Tuesday] the evidence is clear.

"Notarized official documents here all point to a residency in Washington D.C. for a period of time earlier on the window, but still within that seven-year window."

Records include Fishback listing a condo he bought in 2021 as a primary residence on mortgage documents. He also registered to vote and voted in D.C. in 2020.

But Fishback calls those things mistakes and insists he's remained a Florida resident.

The Merritt Island Pea Fowl has recently been seen disturbing residents. WFIT's Rick Glasby tells us more.

"The female of the peacock species, pea hens are legally considered invasive, allowing homeowners to remove them, but a community-wide solution has been difficult to coordinate. Merritt Island residents are frustrated that no single government agency will claim responsibility for managing the growing peafowl population. County spokesman Don Walker said Brevard staff are looking into what options local government has at its disposal but has so far not been able to find a solution. The pea cocks and hens were probably brought to the area decades ago as pets, but have now grown into feral flocks."

For these stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk