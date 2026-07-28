WFIT Local & State News - July 28, 2026 AM

Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk.

One of Florida's statewide police unions has joined the state's firefighters and fire chiefs in opposing Amendment 3. WFIT’s Terri Wright has more.

"Opposition is growing to Amendment 3, the proposed constitutional amendment that would cut or eliminate property taxes for homeowners. Critics, including police unions and local governments, warn it could jeopardize funding for law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency services, and other essential local services. The measure also faces at least three lawsuits seeking to keep it off the ballot, and Governor Ron DeSantis has said he will not support the campaign."

The Caroline Brevard Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution held a ceremonial reading of the Declaration of Independence on Saturday. Tom Flanigan reports it took place at the log cabin recreation of Florida's first capitol building in Cascades Park.

"An authentic fife and drum corps provided historically accurate music.

The immortal words of the Declaration in its entirety were delivered by Tom Rankin, who assumed the role of a colonial-era town crier.

"We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal and that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights. Among them being life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."

Many other groups in and around Tallahassee are having their own observances of the nation's 250th anniversary."

If you’re heading to Mt Dora, northwest of Orlando, beware of the monkeys. WFIT’s Rick Glasby tells us why:

"The City of Mt Dora, Florida has received reports of monkey sitings. Residents and visitors are advised that wild monkeys not only carry diseases but they can become aggressive. Don’t approach, touch, or feed the monkeys.

It’s believed the Mt Dora monkeys migrated south from Silver Springs State Park, where a tour boat operator released them on an island in 1938. Over the decades, wild groups expanded their territory along Florida's waterways and rivers."

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill that could put an end to daylight saving time.

On July 14th, a bill was passed to make daylight saving time permanent, effectively ending it in the process. Although Florida is one of 18 states that have already passed legislation to make daylight saving time permanent, the senate can still reject the bill, meaning the change would not take effect

Tallahassee's Southside celebrated one of its most important and popular places on Saturday. It was the 25th anniversary of the public library branch on South Adams Street. Florida A&M Library Dean Faye Watkins was among the speakers.

"The Dr. B.L. Perry, Jr. Branch Library stands as a physical expression of the values Dr. Perry championed throughout his life. It represents a belief that knowledge belongs to everyone. It reflects a commitment to community uplift."

Nearly three-million members of the community have visited the library since its opening in 2001. Dr. B.L. Perry, Jr. was the president of Florida A&M University from 1968 until 1977.

For these stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk