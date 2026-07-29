WFIT Local & State News - July 29, 2026 AM

Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk.

Florida's annual mini lobster season opens this Wednesday, July 29 at one minute after midnight and end at midnight July 30. WFIT’s Terri Wright gives us details.

"Mini Lobster season will bring thousands of divers and boaters to the Florida Keys. Officials are urging everyone to know the rules...and put safety first.

Divers and snorkelers must display a diver-down warning device and remain as close to it...and their vessel...as practical.

“We’re going to have heavy traffic, heavy boat traffic on the waters during mini season. So, it is recommended that you stay as close as you can to the boat.”

That’s Florida Wildlife Commission Officer Liam Rodriguez in Monroe County.

Unless exempt, each person taking or attempting to take lobster needs a recreational saltwater fishing license and a spiny lobster permit."

A Leon County judge has rejected an effort to kick Republican gubernatorial candidate James Fishback out of the race.

Opposing candidate Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins said he broke the seven-year residency rule for governors.

At a hearing last week, Collins' attorney Nick Boerke [BUR-key], accused Fishback of becoming a DC resident in that time frame.

"What we heard today on the stand was was a story of blaming someone else for the tax returns. He's found tax returns as a D.C. resident for multiple years. That's not something that you just ignore."

Judge David Frank did not agree and allowed Fisback to keeping running.

Fishback is an investor and controversial figure, with many critics accusing him of being racist and antisemitic, which he denies.

Meanwhile, U.S. Representative Byron Donalds is leading in the primary polls -- and has President Trump's endorsement.

Brevard County is testing a new method that caps lagoon muck with clean sand instead of dredging it. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has the story:

"County officials say the "capping" method creates a barrier between the muck and the water above, helping reduce the release of nitrogen and phosphorus while creating a sandy bottom that can support seagrass, oysters and other marine life. Dumping sand on the muck may also be more cost-effective than dredging because dredging costs have risen rapidly in recent years. The 140-acre pilot project near the Cocoa Beach Golf Course could expand to other parts of the Indian River Lagoon if successful."

Tallahassee's Southside celebrated one of its most important and popular places on Saturday. It was the 25th anniversary of the public library branch on South Adams Street. Florida A&M Library Dean Faye Watkins was among the speakers.

"The Dr. B.L. Perry, Jr. Branch Library stands as a physical expression of the values Dr. Perry championed throughout his life. It represents a belief that knowledge belongs to everyone. It reflects a commitment to community uplift."

Nearly three-million members of the community have visited the library since its opening in 2001. Dr. B.L. Perry, Jr. was the president of Florida A&M University from 1968 until 1977.

For these stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk