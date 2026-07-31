WFIT Local & State News - July 31, 2026 AM

Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk.

Endangered and threatened sea turtles are experiencing a strong nesting year on Space Coast beaches. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has more:

"It’s thought that beach renourishment projects have created more space for turtles to nest, contributing to population rebounds. Early evidence suggests greens, loggers, and leatherbacks are all having strong nesting seasons. Still, of every sea turtle hatched, estimates range that only one in 1,000 to one in 10,000 survive long enough to become an adult turtle."

New statewide data offers the first broad look at Florida's aging condo buildings since the Surfside collapse in 2021, but there are gaps in reporting.

A number of jurisdictions did not report data.

State Representative Juan Carlos Porras, a Miami Republican, says there's more the Legislature can do.

"There is a lot that can be tightened up on how the reporting actually happens or you know what information is getting back to the state or to residents."

Advocates for condo associations say lawmakers should let the current rules sit, so the industry can adjust to them.

The report found 54 buildings were, quote, "unsafe or uninhabitable," in 2024 and 2025 -- though Porras says some others could have been missed.

And one city says the state incorrectly listed some of its buildings as unsafe.

A court case in Tallahassee will determine what Florida voters see on their November ballots. WFIT’s Terri Wright reports a proposed constitutional amendment to lower property taxes is facing challenges.

"A Tallahassee judge heard arguments Wednesday and is expected to rule soon on whether the ballot summary language must be revised.

Jeff Brandes is one of those suing. He's a former Republican state lawmaker who has since founded a policy think tank. He says the amendment title alone, "SAVE OUR HOMES FROM EXCESSIVE PROPERTY TAXES," is too biased.

"This is like a medical commercial where it talks only about the benefits, but doesn't tell you that if this is going to last a lot longer than four hours, that it's going to last generations."

He says parts of the summary are misleading, including the claim that it ensures funding for essential local services. While the constitutional language limits property tax revenue to core services, reducing property taxes could leave local governments with less money to pay for them.

The state says the wording is accurate and meets the legal standard."

A new clinic for pilots and astronauts is launching out of the University of Central Florida. The UCF College of Medicine’s Aerospace Medicine Clinic is a Federal Aviation Administration medical exam facility.

The Lake Nona aerospace clinic is between the Orlando International Airport and Kennedy Space Center, providing a niche service for a growing demand among pilots and astronauts. The clinic is a one-stop shop for U.S. certified pilots to receive mandatory exams in specialties like vision, hearing, and cardiology.

Dr. Ed Powers is the chief medical officer of the Aerospace clinic. He’s also known as a “galactic surgeon.”

"I recently went through their training program to become certified as being a doctor who can do medical examinations on their astronauts. So we offer that also as a service."

Powers says the spaceflight tourism company Virgin Galactic is planning to have several astronauts visit the clinic for examination.

The Clinic will be working with the UCF College of Medicine, offering an aerospace elective to undergrads, a master's program, and a residency starting in the Spring semester.

For these stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk