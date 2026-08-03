WFIT Local & State News - August 3, 2026 AM

Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk.

FDOT plans to invest in an aerial highway network for flying taxis. WFIT’s Terri Wright reports the Jetsons lifestyle may be just around the corner.

"Florida plans to redirect its $200 million share of federal electric-vehicle charging funds toward developing an aerial transportation network for electric flying taxis. The battery-powered aircraft can carry up to six passengers, travel about 100 miles at speeds up to 150 mph, take off and land vertically without a runway, and resemble a cross between a small jet and a drone.

The aircraft manufacturers claim passengers will be able to travel from Miami to Fort Lauderdale in about 13 minutes."

The Volusia County Council’s recent approval of a 14-acre park expansion marks a full-circle moment in the county’s forty-year history of conserving natural lands.

The county was the nation’s first to vote to tax itself for land conservation. That was back in 1986. Since then, the county bought up several parcels of land which ultimately became North Peninsula State Park. Now, the approved Highbridge Park expansion marks the final public acquisition of what was privately-held land surrounding the state park. Bradley Burbaugh is the county’s community services director.

“We've been investing in this area because it is a treasure, and …. This acquisition, one of the cool things is the light pollution in this area of the county is minimal …. So we want to do some stargazing, and put some telescopes out for people to be able to see the night sky and all the stars.”

Burbaugh says those and other plans to build out Highbridge Park with more amenities could get derailed by proposed property tax cuts on the November ballot

Brevard Public Schools has set rules for using AI. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has details:

"Students may use it to for research, but they may not hand the assignment over to AI to write. Every AI tool used in school will need approval. The policy approved by the Brevard School Board says that students and teachers must independently fact-check AI output. Parent and student workshops on artificial intelligence are planned for September and October."

Early voting in the Florida primary election is underway for some counties in the state. And while Florida has closed primaries, there are some contests that all voters – regardless of party affiliation – can participate in.

Central Florida Public Media’s Brendan Byrne explains.

"There are a number of non-partisan races on ballots in Florida that everyone can vote in. They include judges, school board members, municipal leaders … and other ballot initiatives.

In partisan races, voters registered as a Democrat or Republican will vote for their party’s nominee.

But in some cases, all voters can participate. It’s called a universal primary. Here’s Osceola County’s Supervisor of Elections Mary Jane Arrington

These are races where there is only one party running, and that selection will be made in the primary.

There are a number of universal primaries happening across the state. Check with your county’s supervisor of elections to see which ones might be on your ballot.

Early voting for all counties begins August 8th, and the primary election is August 18th.

Brendan Byrne, Central Florida Public Media // I’m Brendan Byrne in Orlando"

For these stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk