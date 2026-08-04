WFIT Local & State News - August 4, 2026 AM

Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk.

In an effort to increase launch frequency, the FAA seeks to waive several environmental regulations. WFIT’s Terri Wright explains.



"The Federal Aviation Administration is proposing to streamline environmental reviews for commercial space launches as it prepares for the possibility of 1,000 launches a year. The plan would waive requirements under 13 environmental and historic preservation laws, including the Endangered Species Act and Clean Water Act, for certain licensing actions. Environmental groups support the growth of the space industry but say it must be done responsibly. The FAA is accepting public comments through Aug. 31."

One of the hot button issues making the rounds in Florida’s gubernatorial race is the use of Flock surveillance cameras by local law enforcement. But what are they?

WLRN’s Joshua Ceballos tells us more.

"Flock cameras are a brand of Automatic license plate reader positioned on roadways to record people’s plates as they drive by.

The cameras are meant to assist law enforcement solve crimes, but they’ve come under fire for going beyond that purpose.

“ it was very much marketed as looking for missing people, you're looking for stolen cars, But as we looked more into it you started to see more instances of it being used to track people who are, you know, innocent, maybe like protesters.”

That’s Rin Alajaji, an associate director with the nonprofit Electronic Frontier Foundation.

Her group has published several reports showing police using Flock’s database to do immigration enforcement, and in some cases follow individuals for personal reasons.

Republican candidates for Florida governor like Byron Donalds and James Fishback have both called for an elimination or pause on Flock cameras.

Democratic candidate David Jolly tells me the cameras need to be limited, and police should have a warrant before searching someone’s license plate.

I’m Joshua Ceballos in Miami."

A new initiative aims to move NASA headquarters from Washington to Brevard County. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has more:

"The proposed "CAPE Canaveral Act, would leverage the state's proximity to launch sites and existing aerospace infrastructure. NASA's existing lease on its Washington D.C. headquarters is expiring in 2028. The proposed bipartisan legislation was announce by several of Florida’s representatives to congress and a senator last Friday."

The race to be Florida's next governor is at the top of primary ballots.

Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins is running for a promotion...and hopes to be Florida's G-O-P candidate come November.

Collins told The Florida Roundup today [Friday] he supports the property tax amendment, but acknowledges the legislation has flaws.

"I'm going to vote for it. I'm not in love with it. I don't think it's exactly a perfect bill, but nothing ever is. I would love to have seen that trust fund at the back end. I think it was critical for our 29 fiscally constrained counties. And if elected governor, I think you're going to have to deal with that right away.”

Legislators had considered creating a trust fund to help local governments cover revenue shortfalls but it was eliminated from the bill.

Collins says if he wins the election, his administration will step in to protect local county budgets -- while keeping his main daily focus on lowering costs and growing Florida's economy.

For these stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk