WFIT Local & State News - August 5, 2026 AM

Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk.

A Tallahassee judge has ordered Florida to rewrite the ballot language for a proposal reducing property taxes.

Judge David Frank calls state lawmaker's original wording misleading and too promotional.

Jamie Cole is an attorney for some of those who sued over the language.

He says this ruling will help keep voters informed when they see the proposal on November's ballot.

"The judge's order says that it's important in a democracy for ballot questions to be fair and accurate. He pointed out very specific deficiencies in the language that indicate that it's biased and that we're inaccurate."

The judge gave the state attorney general 10 days to revise the language.

An appeal is possible, though election deadlines leave little time for more litigation.

Driver's license data show that many people are still choosing to move to Florida. WFIT’s Terri Wright has more.



"More than 200,000 people transferred their driver's licenses to Florida during the first half of 2026, the highest midyear total since 2023. Florida’s allure, including the weather, lower cost of living, and tax structure, attracted most newcomers, who came from New York, Georgia, New Jersey, California, and Texas. State data show Brevard County ranked 10th in Florida for driver's license transfers, though the figures do not account for people leaving the state or newcomers who do not obtain a Florida driver's license."

Manatee is the latest county in the region to put a temporary hold on data center construction.

County commissioners voted last week to pause all development for "large-load customers," which includes AI facilities, other companies that demand massive amounts of water and power.

Commissioner Amanda Ballard said the move allows Manatee staff to consider changes to the land use plan.

"Basically, what we're trying to do here is figure out where the gaps are in our regulations with regards to data centers."

Mark Van De Ree, an East Manatee resident, called in to thank the county for the pause, which could be up to one year.

"I think it's the right thing to do. Hopefully twelve months will be enough."

Lakeland, along with Hernando, Sarasota and Pasco counties have ordered similar moratoriums

The Tampa City Council voted last January to approve a stormwater drainage system in South Tampa’s flood-prone “SoHo” district.

That proposal, due for a final vote in late August, has sparked intense backlash among some residents and business owners, who question whether the $100 million price tag is worth a prolonged disruption to their livelihoods.

However, David Adams, a longtime Parkland Estates resident, says business owners should accept the inconvenience for the public good.

"The benefit for the many is going to affect a few, and that's just the way life is."

The SoHo Business Alliance is suing Tampa, saying they've failed to produce project documents and alternative proposals.

They say road closures and excavation work from the project would damage their livelihoods, and the group is pushing for less disruptive options.

For these stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk