WFIT Local & State News - August 5, 2026 AM

Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk.

Experts at Colorado State University released their updated hurricane season outlook today and are continuing to call for subdued activity. Meteorologist Andrew Wulfeck [WULF-eck] from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network breaks down their latest prediction.

"If the hurricane season goes as forecast, there will be nine named storms this year, with four hurricanes and one reaching major hurricane status. The latest outlook from Colorado State University is unchanged from last month as forecasters believe that a strengthening El Nino will lead to reduced activity across the Atlantic basin. So far, the season, two named storms have formed but neither were particularly strong. The National Hurricane Center is currently not tracking any areas of interest across the basin, so it will likely be a while before the next named storm forms."

The hurricane season officially runs through November thirtieth with the peak of the season occurring on September tenth.

WFIT’s Rick Glasby tells us a number of SpaceX employees may hit the jackpot today:

"Some SpaceX employees can begin selling their stock, starting today. Early hires and insiders will be eligible to sell nearly a billion shares of SpaceX stock. The selloff may result in a large number of early hires leaving the company as they cash out."

Cases of a gastrointestinal disease that's hit 45 states, including Florida, continue to rise.

WUSF's Maria Avlonitis spoke to an expert who says diplomacy might be a key way to prevent future outbreaks.

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed thousands of cyclosporiasis cases, including two deaths.

Taylor Farms lettuce grown in Mexico has been linked to cases in nine states.

Jill Roberts is a professor at the USF College of Public Health.

She says it's in the U.S's best interest to work with Mexico to try to prevent this in the future.

"We know that thousands of people in the United States can become sick from imported produce. We know where it came from, right? So ideally, we work with that growing region, and we actually help them build a food production system that is safe."

Roberts says cyclosporiasis cases have been increasing since 2024 - and it's usually traced to imported produce, which the U.S. depends on.

I'm Maria Avlonitis, in Tampa"

A County Circuit Court judge has ordered a Rewrite of the Property Tax Measure to be included in November’s election. WFIT’s Terri Wright shares details of the ruling.



"A Leon County judge has ruled that the ballot title and summary for Florida’s proposed property tax amendment are misleading and contain political rhetoric and must be rewritten before appearing on the November ballot. Judge David Frank wrote that “voters are entitled to a fair, clear, accurate, and non-misleading ballot statement” to help them make an informed decision.

The proposal would increase the homestead exemption from $50,000 to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028. One of the legal challenges was brought by Save Our Voters From Misleading Ballot Language, which includes former GOP state senator Jeff Brandes, who said the ruling sets an important precedent against politically charged ballot language.

If the decision is not appealed, Attorney General James Uthmeier will have 10 days to revise the ballot summary in line with the court’s instructions."

For these stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk