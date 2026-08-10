WFIT Local & State News - August 10, 2026 AM

Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk.

A rare poll of Haitians inside Haiti not surprisingly shows they want to be rid of their horrific gang violence. But WLRN’s Tim Padgett reports it’s also an important indicator of other priorities.

"WLRN got an advance look at the survey taken for the London-based international affairs think tank Chatham House. Any extensive, in-person polling in Haiti is dangerous given the country’s violent gang rule – and 81 percent said neutralizing the gangs is vital. But a slight majority believe Haiti’s security has improved this year. Still, while a plurality support a new, U.S.-funded multinational Gang Suppression Force, little more than a third think it will succeed.

To address the broader roots of the gang crisis, almost 70 percent said Haiti’s abysmal education and healthcare have to be fixed. At the same time, just as many oppose any future amnesty for gang members, even though nearly half are minors. More than 80 percent said new elections must be held by the end of next year – but fewer than a fifth said they thought Haiti’s political class is working in their best interests.

I’m Tim Padgett in Miami."

1,500 additional acres have been added to the Florida Wildlife Corridor. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us more.



"The Florida Wildlife Corridor is roughly 18 million acres, stretching from the Everglades up to Georgia and Alabama. It shields this land from development, protects green space, water quality, and endangered species like the Florida panther.

"It is sort of a green highway, if you will, throughout our state that wildlife use to roam."

Traci Deen is with Conservation Florida, which helped a family-owned cattle ranch in Highlands County get about six million dollars combined from state and federal funds ... in exchange for agreeing to never develop the property.

She says, to keep the corridor intact, this needs to be done twenty times over from Pensacola down to the Keys."

Florida ranks LAST in the country for average teacher salaries. That’s according to the National Education Association.

And with the start of another school year, districts continue to navigate increasingly restrictive state laws that have prompted curriculum shakeups and book bans.

Here’s Marjorie Coke Malcolm, a Broward County Schools intensive reading teacher.

"Because there's some books that I cannot, as a reading teacher, I cannot have those books in my classroom. There are some things I cannot say. Personally, my books are limited based on what is required. I cannot have anything else except what's required."

According to NEA, nearly 9,000 books have been banned in the state since 2021.

The Florida Python Challenge has come to a close. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has the results:

"The Fish & Wildlife Commission reports the 10-day event drew nearly 1,000 participants from 30 states and overseas. The longest snake pulled during the challenge measured nearly 17 feet. But it was Tom Rahill who took home the $10,000 first prize. He removed 97 pythons from the Everglades National Park."

For these stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk