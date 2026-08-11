WFIT Local & State News - August 11, 2026 AM

Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk.

Rain chances may be lower for the next few days, but the heat and humidity are still sticking around. Meteorologist Audrey Shirley with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network says excessive heat has already returned to the entire state of Florida.

“That’s correct. We’re expecting heat index values between 105 to 110 degrees through the middle of this week. This means it will be important to stay extra hydrated and cool. So, avoid doing anything too strenuous outdoors. This is because it’s going to be harder for any sweat to evaporate due to all the extra moisture in the air.”

Audrey reminds everyone to have access to a cool space for the next few days. She emphasizes seeking medical attention right away if you or someone else are experiencing prolonged symptoms of a heat-related illness. Symptoms can include cramping, nausea, and/or excessive sweating

Drivers need to take extra care as Brevard Public Schools begins the 26-27 school year. WFIT’s Terri Wright shares some changes in effect for this school year.

"Brevard Public Schools begins the new school year with more than 71,000 students at 100 schools. New this year is a district-wide artificial intelligence policy requiring approval for AI tools used in schools, along with guidelines for research, fact-checking, and protecting personal information. Students in grades three through five are also required to learn cursive for the first time since 2010. After installing them at high schools in 2024, BPS will expand its OpenGate weapons detection systems to all 11 middle schools this fall."

An AI-powered private school had announced plans to open a location in Tampa last fall.

As WUSF's Gabriella Paul reports, it's still in the works.

"A spokesperson says there's been a couple roadblocks with building safety and permitting.

The concept, called Alpha School, is advertised as a way to make learning more efficient.

Enrolled students learn traditional subjects with an AI tutor, instead of a teacher, that's capped at two hours a day.

Tuition for the for-profit school can run as high as sixty thousand dollars a year.

Alpha School is based in Texas and is opening new locations across the U.S., including Florida. Schools in Miami Beach and Boca Raton are scheduled to open this fall.

There's already one in Miami.

I'm Gabriella Paul, in Tampa""

Florida Tech has won the Karman Clash. WFIT’s Rick Glasby tells us more:

"That's the competition with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. The rivalry honors athletic excellence and aerospace heritage. Throughout the year the two universities tracked wins in varsity sports. But at the end the competition was tied, so the winner this year was determined by the athletes with the most community service hours. And Florida Tech officially won the inaugural Karman Clash trophy."

Florida's proposed Amendment 3 would provide a property tax break for homeowners but could negatively impact renters and low-income residents.

Opponents argue the amendment could lead to cuts in essential public services like transportation, libraries, and after-school programs.

Municipalities may raise taxes on non-homesteaded properties, such as apartment complexes, potentially causing rent increases for tenants.

Critics say the measure would further weaken the social safety net for Florida's most vulnerable populations.

For these stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk