WFIT Local & State News - August 12, 2026 AM

Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk.

Brevard County ranks among the top 5 in the state for preparing kids for kindergarten. WFIT’s Terri Wright has more.



"A new report from the Florida Chamber Foundation's Florida Business Alliance for Early Learning places Brevard County among the state's top-performing counties for kindergarten readiness. Brevard ranks fourth statewide, with 52% of children entering kindergarten ready to learn, compared with 44% statewide. Research shows that children who are ready to learn by this stage are more likely to become proficient in reading by the third grade."

Seven Florida International University students are suing their school over allegedly violating their First Amendment rights. The lawsuit stems from a silent protest against FIU’s collaboration with immigration authorities that took place back in March. WLRN’s Danny Rivero has more.

"All the students did – was stand up with t-shirts that read ICE OFF FIU during an official event with university president Jeanette Nunez. They then silently walked out of the auditorium a few minutes later.

Then came the disciplinary action – under a policy that bans all so-called “expressive activities” indoors.

The move has been roundly criticized by free speech groups across the political spectrum.

Andrew Caro is a senior studying musical education – and he is now a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

" It sets a very dangerous precedent within the university that we simply leave our First Amendment at the door, like, when we come into this university, and that is completely against our constitutional rights as American citizens, as students of this university, and just as people living here."

FIU previously told WLRN that its policies are in accordance with the first amendment.

I’m Danny Rivero in Miami."

FIU has not returned WLRN’s request for comment.

Broward County elementary students will spend less time testing on screens this school year.

WLRN education reporter Natalie La Roche Pietri has more.

"District-issued tests for kindergarteners and first graders were ELIMINATED and significantly reduced for second through fifth graders.

This comes after the School Board received community concern that elementary students spend too much time testing on screens.

Last school year, second, third and fourth graders were spending 6 and a half hours of total screentime on district tests – now cut down to 3 hours.

Fifth graders were spending more than 7 hours on district-issued testing – that’s now reduced to just less than 5 hours.

Administered by a mix of state, district and teachers, some of the testing purposes overlapped. The move is intended to eliminate duplication and, ultimately, give teachers more lesson time.

I’m Natalie La Roche Pietri, in Fort Lauderdale."

A recent Florida law banned phone use for elementary and middle school students during the school day, while High school students are prohibited from using wireless devices during class time. In Brevard County, cell phone use is completely restricted throughout the day.

For these stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk