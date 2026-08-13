WFIT Local & State News - August 13, 2026 AM

Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk.

Are you looking for a pet? The Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County is hosting a Clear the Shelters event. WFIT’s Terri Wright shares the details.



"In an effort to find forever homes for cats and dogs, adoption fees will be waived at the Humane Society of Vero Beach on Saturday, August 22nd.

According to Nichola Redmond, chief executive officer of the shelter, “We have so many wonderful dogs and cats that deserve homes, and Clear the Shelters is the perfect way for families to discover them.”

Adult cats and dogs can be adopted fee-free, Aug. 23-30."

No final decisions have been made, but the Leon School District is at least looking at selling its two administrative buildings as a way to offset state funding reductions. More from Tom Flanigan.

"NAI Talcor's Ed Murray appeared before school board members at Monday's meeting, which took place in the Aquilina Howell Building on West Pensacola Street. Murray said that was among the properties that could be sold.

"The facility we're in here, the facility that's down the road where the offices are, and that would also consider you guys closing the Bloxham Building and not having those expenses. You don't own that, but you're spending money on that every day."

The sale, said Murray, could bring in more than $9 million to the district. Here's the reaction from Superintendent Rocky Hanna.

"Financially if it makes sense, then it's absolutely something we need to look into."

Hanna said if the property sales move forward, the district would relocate its administrative offices into a leased space of some sort."

For years we’ve watch Brightline trains zip through Brevard County without being able to ride them. WFIT’s Rick Glasby tells us that may be changing.

"The US Department of Transportation announced yesterday that a proposed train station in Cocoa will receive a $56 million grant. The funding will help pay for a station near Clearlake Road and U.S. 1, where Brightline could build a Space Coast stop along its Orlando-to-Miami route. City and county leaders have pursued the project for years, with Cocoa and the Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization submitting one previous grant application for the same funding before being rejected. The $56 million grant will go towards the estimated project cost of $81 million. The City of Cocoa and Brevard County have each committed $2 million, and the city recently secured a $2 million state grant for an access road to the train station. Officials hope to see the station operational by 2030, though no official construction start date is set. Meanwhile Brightline is facing financial headwinds, with credit rating downgrades and missed mandatory interest payments."

A recent Florida law banned phone use for elementary and middle school students during the school day, while High school students are prohibited from using wireless devices during class time. And in Brevard County, Cell phone use is completely restricted throughout the day.

For these stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk