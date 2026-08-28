WFIT Local & State News - August 27, 2026 AM

Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk.

Over 150 people gathered near the Luminary Hotel in downtown Fort Myers Wednesday evening protesting what they say is use of hotels in the city as well as in Estero by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Jane Merriam says she is dismayed at the recent surge of ICE activities.

"All they're doing is separating families and terrifying everybody, and when you take away a husband or a mother or a father, all you're doing is putting their children, who are usually U.S. citizens, in jeopardy, and you're creating more poverty and you’re losing a lot of good workers."

National data show that just in the month of July, 50 thousand immigrants across the country were arrested by ICE, the highest amount under the second Trump administration so far.

Organizer James Abraham says protesting can lead to change.

"In Minnesota, if you remember, ICE came in like gangsters, loud and boisterous. Because of the amount of protests, they changed their complete approach. Now they sneak around and arrest people at airports, at churches. We made that happen. We didn’t just be quiet and allow it. And we’re going to keep making noise until they leave our community."

Sources say about 100 agents came from the Miami area and have been lodging in four hotels across Fort Myers and Estero since this past weekend. They say the immigrant community is bracing for heightened ICE activities this week in Lee County.

CBS News Miami reports a Grand jury found the DeSantis team 'misused' Medicaid funds. WFIT’s Terri Wright has more.

"A Florida grand jury found that the DeSantis administration misappropriated $10 million from a Medicaid settlement, directing the money to the Hope Foundation, a nonprofit linked to First Lady Casey DeSantis, and ultimately to political committees.

The grand jury’s still sealed report, filed with the Leon County Clerk of Courts in January, described the transfer as part of a “sophisticated scheme to fund political activities,” but found insufficient evidence to bring criminal charges. The report also said former Attorney General Ashley Moody knew about the plans and authorized her chief deputy to sign the settlement.

The investigation reportedly derailed Casey DeSantis’ potential campaign for governor. The report’s release has also been delayed, reportedly by Attorney General James Uthmeier, who is running for election this year."

The fourth-named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season has formed in the central Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Dolly is expected to weaken Aug. 28, there is an "outside chance" enough of it will remain to reorganize next week.

Florida Atlantic University scientists are studying how dolphins and their prey listen to each other off Florida's east coast. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has details:

"FAU scientists used an marine robot equipped with an acoustic recorder to listen for sounds in the waters off Florida. They captured a rare listen into the acoustic lives of dolphins. Findings suggest dolphins may be listening for fish, and fish may quiet down when they detect dolphins. Understanding this acoustic behavior could help protect vital dolphin habitats like the Indian River Lagoon."

For these stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk