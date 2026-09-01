WFIT Local & State News - September 1, 2026 AM

Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk.

Forecasters are tracking two areas of disturbed weather in the tropics and while neither are expected to threaten Florida as a cyclone, it doesn't mean there won't be impacts. Meteorologist Andrew Wulfeck from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network says to get ready for a rainy week.

"The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas for tropical activity. One area is to the west of Florida along the central Gulf Coast and is heading away from the Sunshine State. The other area is the remnants of Tropical Storm Dolly that are making their way over the northern Caribbean islands. And while neither system is forecast to threaten Florida as a bonified tropical cyclone, their moisture plumes will aim to enhance rainfall this week and create some rough seas. Forecast models show several inches of rainfall, especially for southern parts of the peninsula, during the run up to the Labor Day weekend."

Andrew says we are now less than two weeks away from the peak of hurricane season. And although Florida has missed out on seeing a named storm so far, hurricanes can strike the state as late as November.

Capping the bottom muck helps heal the Indian River Lagoon. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us more.

"Millions have been spent dredging muck from the Lagoon. Now, Cocoa Beach and Brevard County are trying another approach in the Banana River Lagoon: covering the nutrient-rich muck with a foot-thick layer of sand.

The $41.1 million sand-capping project is designed to create a physical and chemical barrier that limits bacterial decay and helps improve water quality and seagrass habitat. Muck can restrict seagrass growth and contribute to fish kills.

About $29 million of the project’s funding comes from the Save Our Indian River Lagoon program, which is funded by a half-cent sales tax."

Palm Beach County commissioners today unanimously advanced a moratorium on applications for new AI data centers. WLRN’s Wilkine Brutus has more.

"Palm Beach County is a step closer to officially approving a one-year moratorium on AI data centers …which would give county staff time to draft stricter land-use standards.

Under the new rule, a data center counts as "large-scale" if it uses 50 megawatts of electricity or more. To ensure cooperation from developers, the county will collectively measure power for the entire property, not parcel by parcel.

Beyond anxiety over electric grid capacity and water strain, commissioners also raised transparency concerns from AI data center owners and operators.

Here’s Commissioner Maria Sachs.

Sachs AK Who owns these hyperscale data centers? We did not now that for Project Tango. I think it’s important. I think it’s important who owns the damn thing.

Over the next year, county staff will draft new rules for major power users, including potential ownership disclosures.

I’m Wilkine Brutus, in Palm Beach County."

The board meets September 24 to consider adopting the plan.

Eight Florida counties are under mosquito-borne illness advisories or alerts, including Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, and Pinellas.

FDOH recommends DEET-based repellents and a "drain and cover" strategy to reduce mosquito exposure at home.

For these stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk