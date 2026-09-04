WFIT Local & State News - September 3, 2026 AM

Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk.

Florida universities may soon need artificial intelligence policies in their course descriptions.

At a Board of Governors meeting Wednesay, the AI and Cybersecurity Task Force heard an amendment asking university boards of trustees to create stricter usage guidelines.

Last week, Education Commissioner Henry Mack approved a similar rule for all 28 Florida community colleges. Here’s Mack during yesterday’s meeting.

"It also has an instructional component too, around the prohibition of the use of AI on graded or written assignments unless otherwise authorized by the faculty member."

The Department of Education is also directing K-12 schools to include rules about AI in their internet safety guidelines.

Vice Chancellor Emily Sikes said wednesday that university policies should require faculty to disclose whenever they use AI to grade work or make course content. Policies should also state WHEN students are allowed to use AI to produce work and HOW they should share that use.

The full board will vote on the resolution at its meeting thursday

Florida is moving forward with its plan to reduce the number of immunizations required for public and private school admission. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has the details:

"Under a proposed rule change, students would be able to attend PreK-12 school classes without getting immunized against Hepatitis B, chicken pox, Hib, and pneumococcal conjugate.

However, students would still have to get shots. State law requires immunizations against highly contagious diseases such as measles, mumps and rubella, polio, and diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis."

The Tallahassee Police Department continues to use flock cameras after the governor ordered the license plate readers removed from state highways and many law enforcement agencies followed suit. Now, as Tristan Wood reports Commissioner Jeremy Matlow is saying TPD should drop its cameras as well.

"In a memo sent to city leaders Matlow says TPD’s continued use of the tech puts it at odds with the state and other law enforcement agencies in the region. He told WFSU he thinks its confusing to everyday county residents.

“Most people think we're in Leon County, we're in the state that they're coming down, but they don't quite understand that TPD operates flock cameras on local roads as well. I think we just need to be unanimous in support with our county partners and our state partners, and take the stance and just take them down.”

Matlow made a motion to halt the use of Flock cameras that failed 2-3 at the commission’s last commission meeting. Now, he wants the commission to revisit that decision during its Sept. 9 meeting.

TPD previously made a statement that it will halt the use of the cameras on state roads, but are waiting for direction from the city commission before taking additional action. For WFSU News, I’m Tristan Wood."

An upcoming four-month sales tax "holiday" on certain camping and hunting gear runs from September 1st through December 31st. WFIT’s Terri Wright reports.

"Florida’s “Hunting, Fishing and Camping” sales-tax holiday begins next week, offering tax savings on outdoor gear and firearms. Unlike the back-to-school tax holiday, there is no price limit on firearms, bows, or related accessories.

The tax break also applies to fishing rods and reels costing $75 or less, tents up to $200, and camping stoves up to $50. But the key portion focuses on gun buyers. The holiday exempts ammunition, pistols, rifles, shotguns, and a range of firearm accessories from sales tax, regardless of price."

For these stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk