WFIT Local & State News - September 7, 2026 AM

Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk.

Just three months into the new budget year, Florida emergency management officials claim they are running out of money. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has the story:

"In an email to state lawmakers, the Division of Emergency Management asked for another $250 million to pay contractors who built Alligator Alcatraz and other immigration services. The emergency management division has already spent nearly 70% of its budget for the year that began July 1st. Rep. Anna Eskamani said the division has not accounted for the money it has already spent, and now it’s asking for more. Eskamani calls it absurd. "

A state law that bans groups from receiving government funding if they participate in Diversity Equity and Inclusion initiatives is going into effect on January 1st of next year.

During a budget meeting last week [Sept 3rd] — Miami-Dade Commissioner Vicki Lopez warned that the law will impact many nonprofit groups that get grants from the county to provide social services. She said — the county needs to start identifying groups that run afoul of the law immediately, even while some are about to be funded all over again.

" Because what will happen is many organizations will hire people. They'll have new programs. And then come January 1st, we'll have to tell them that you're not, you're not able to have this money thanks to Senate Bill 1134. "

The law bans all local DEI programs. It also bans contracting with companies or groups that require employees to participate in DEI initiatives.

County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava's administration says it is trying to identify groups that could be impacted.

The Broward County school district wants feedback from families as it’s preparing for another round of school closures due to declining enrollment.

WLRN education reporter Natalie La Roche Pietri has details about the 7 upcoming community meetings happening this month.

"Parents, guardians, students — or anyone from the community — can attend these meetings to offer ideas for the future of the schools. If your neighborhood elementary school is proposed for closure, for example, this can be a time to tell district officials you’d rather see the school transformed into a kindergarten through 8th grade center.

The first community meeting is scheduled for September 9th at Everglades High School in Miramar. Other meetings throughout the month will take place at McArthur High School in Hollywood, Coral Springs High School, Lloyd Estates Elementary in Fort Lauderdale and Banyan elementary in Sunrise. Towards the end of September more meetings will be held at Charles Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines and Dillard High school in Fort Lauderdale.

The hosting schools are not ALL part of the proposed closure and consolidation plan. All meetings are expected to begin at 6 p.m. and will also be livestreamed. You can find the full list of meetings at WLRN dot org.

I’m Natalie La Roche Pietri, in Weston."

School vaccine mandates may be a factor in the race for Florida governor. WFIT’s Terri Wright has more.

"The DeSantis administration has proposed eliminating several vaccine requirements for public and private school students and making it easier for parents to opt out.

The proposal comes as Republican gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds says he wants to study the issue before deciding whether to repeal vaccine mandates established by state law. Florida has reported 142 measles cases, the fifth-highest total in the nation.

Democratic gubernatorial nominee David Jolly’s campaign says he would fire Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo if elected."

For these stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk