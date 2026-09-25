WFIT Local & State News - September 25, 2026 AM

Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk.

Project Sky may spark job growth at Melbourne airport. WFIT’s Terri Wright has details.



"The Melbourne Airport Authority board unanimously approved a commercial aeronautical ground lease and development agreement for Project Sky. The undisclosed aeronautical company will construct "aeronautical facilities and related improvements".

The code-named Project Sky will be located on a 30-acre site on the northwest side of Melbourne Orlando International Airport.

The 39-year lease is expected to generate $23.9 million for the airport, excluding CPI adjustments and aeronautical fees.

Greg Donovan, airport executive director, said the lease will last 39 years with two 5½-year option periods. Initial base rent will be $53,361 per month, or about $640,332 per year."

Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office is breaking from other Florida law enforcement agencies to support the proposed property tax cut on the ballot in November.

Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz recently announced her support for Florida’s Amendment 3. That’s despite the Florida Sheriff’s Association coming out AGAINST it.

The proposed amendment would raise the exemption on homestead properties from $50 thousand to $150 thousand dollars in 2027 – and $250 thousand in 2028.

If voters pass the measure, critics warn the loss in property tax revenue could threaten funding for crucial public services – including law enforcement.

The sheriff’s support of the measure also comes after Cordero-Stutz recently asks the County Commission for more funding.

Amendment 3 will appear on the November 3rd ballot.

A dozen laws take effect on October 1st.

WUSF's Douglas Soule reports they range from a restriction on selling laughing gas to increased penalties for animal abusers.

"Meg's Law bans smoke shops and gas stations from selling nitrous oxide, also called laughing gas.

Kathleen Dial pushed for the law after losing her sister, Meg, who she describes as vibrant, fun-loving and smart.

"Meg was the baby of our family, sadly passed away at age 29 as a result of her addiction to nitrous oxide. She was actually found behind a smoke shop in Orange County in Orlando."

Dial hopes this law will prevent future deaths.

Other new laws add penalties for rental fraud and some violations of no-contact court orders.

There's also increased animal abuse penalties and a requirement that minors who commit animal cruelty get a psychological evaluation — and potentially counseling or treatment.

I'm Douglas Soule, in Tallahassee"

A strengthening nor'easter hundreds of miles away is producing local, with gusty winds, rip currents and even occasional periods of flooding during high tide. Meteorologist Andrew Wulfeck from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network says the most significant impacts will remain confined to the coast.

"Coastal residents and those along the St. Johns River and its many tributaries may notice high water levels over the next few days, as northeast winds will be gusting at 20 to 40 miles per hour. It is all part of the out fringe effects of a massive storm system that will impact the Northeast and New England. And while the storm system is not heading towards Florida, we are still expecting to see high surf, increased rip currents, and some beach erosion through the weekend. So, if you plans take you anywhere near a waterway make sure to be aware of the higher water levels and the rough conditions."

Andrew says that the weather pattern will allow for some much drier and cooler air to filter into Florida. Low temperatures over the weekend will bottom out in the 60s with highs only reaching the 70s and 80s.

For these stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk