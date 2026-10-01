WFIT Local & State News - October 1, 2026 AM

Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk.

A new web app allows users to search by zip code, county, or service to see how Amendment 3 could impact two-year funding at all levels. WFIT’s Terri Wright has more.



"The web app from the Florida Policy Institute shows how Mosquito control, public library services, beachside parks, and other services could be impacted by the property tax amendment facing Florida voters on November 3rd.

The site launches as a new University of North Florida poll shows Florida homeowners worry more about property insurance than property taxes. FPI Research Director Esteban Santis said this site gives Floridians accurate information leading up to the election.

"t goes beyond counties and cities. It touches special districts, which have not been noted or addressed by previous tools."

The tool can be accessed at amendment three DOT Florida Policy Institute DOT org."

NASA and Boeing are moving forward with a plan to launch astronauts to the International Space Station aboard Starliner once again.

As Central Florida Public Media’s Brendan Byrne reports, it comes after the last human mission experienced an anomaly that prevented it from returning with its test crew.

"In February, NASA released a report that identified 61 recommendations to fix Starliner.

The agency says Boeing is moving in the right direction to address those recommendations. That includes changes to the capsules control system which experienced anomalies during its June 2024 mission.

NASA named astronaut Woody Hoburg as the commander for a crewed mission sometime in 2028.

“I have enormous confidence in the decisions we're announcing today. We're putting the program on a path to correct the key technical deficiencies, and. And return to crewed flight as soon as we're ready.”

First, NASA aims to launch an uncrewed mission in December.

NASA said it's paying 359-million-dollars to get Starliner back to flight, and certify its new rocket – U-L-A’s Vulcan – for human missions."

Orange County commissioners voted 5 to 2 Tuesday to approve an ordinance allowing for developers to opt out of the county’s new comprehensive plan, Vision 2050.

"The Florida Department of Commerce previously said Vision 2050 violates a state law that took effect in June 2025: Senate Bill 180. The law is controversial, because it allows for local governments to be sued over any development policy quote, “more restrictive or burdensome” than the status quo.

The ordinance approved Tuesday will, with state approval, re-activate Vision 2050 come December. But this time, developers will be able to opt out — at least temporarily — and instead propose projects based on the county’s older comp plan and development rules. Orlando resident Amber Homberger says that’s better than nothing.

“Vision 2050 represents a brighter future for our region, and any degree of implementation we can get is a positive step forward.”

The provision letting developers opt out of Vision 2050 will sunset on Oct. 1st, 2027. That’s assuming a hurricane doesn’t alter the law’s current timeline between now and then.

Molly Duerig, Central Florida Public Media // In Orlando, I’m Molly Duerig"

For these stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk