WFIT Local & State News - October 19, 2026 AM

Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk.

U.S. Senate Democratic hopeful Angie Nixon is on the campaign trail.

Yesterday, she stopped in Gainesville at the University of Florida.

WUFT's Ailee Shanes reports she was joined by long-time Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

"Sanders joined Nixon as part of the "Fight the Oligarchy" tour.

Nixon is a current state representative in Florida... and says she represents the working class.

" .... I didn't run for office just to keep people down. I ran to lift them up. I ran to fight the corruption that is making our costs rise."

Nixon also says she also supports issues like...

- restrictions on A.I. data centers

- campaign finance reform.

Senator Bernie Sanders says -- with Nixon in the Senate -- he'd want to place more taxes on the wealthy and invest more into social security.

" Instead of a system designed to profit insurance and drug companies, we want a system designed to provide quality healthcare to every man, woman, and child as a human right"

Angie Nixon will challenge incumbent Republican Ashlie Moodie...

... who Governor Ron DeSantis picked to fill the seat of current U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Election day is November 3rd.

I'm Ailee Shanes in Gainesville"

Multiples of thousands turned out on Saturday in another No Kings rally that spoke to a different topic.

In Fort Myers the crowds came early and were focused on non-partisan voter participation.

Keely Armstrong of Fort Myers was one of the early rally participants, standing along US 41 among a dozen other early birds.

The 59-year-old Democrat's main concern was getting a ballot cast.

"I'm hoping to send a message that its important to vote, no matter what your political party is."

A short step away a figure dressed as Lady Liberty held a sparkling flame and waved as vehicles honked.

The costumed Statue of Liberty was Diane Scire of Estero. The 59-year-old construction company owner and a Democrat said she urged every to get out to vote

"And end this nonsense."

Scire said she had one main hope:

"I'm hoping to see a lot of these corrupt politicians come to justice."

The Fort Myers rally was joined by similar events across the state and the country as well.

'Little Growers' partner with Florida Tech to address urban heat and flooding issues in Melbourne. WFIT’s Terri Wright shares details.

"Florida Tech is partnering with Little Growers, a Melbourne-based youth agriculture project and 4-H Club, to improve sustainability and food security in underserved neighborhoods.

Volunteers have planted hundreds of native Florida plants at Stone Middle School to reduce heat and flooding while attracting bees, butterflies, and other pollinators.

The project also includes community weather monitoring and energy-efficiency planning in paved-over neighborhoods facing excessive heat, flooding, and rising utility costs.

Led by Florida Tech’s Steve Lazarus, the initiative is one of 10 projects selected nationwide and is in the third year of a 900-thousand-dollar federal grant.

Plans include building energy audits and drone-assisted thermal mapping to identify inefficiencies, reduce energy consumption and help residents lower their utility bills while educating young people about climate impacts"

For these stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk