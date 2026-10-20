WFIT Local & State News - October 20, 2026 AM

Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk.

Early voting begins this week ahead of the Nov. 3 general election. WFIT’s Terri Wright shares details.



"Early voting in Brevard County continues through Saturday, October 31st.

Polling sites are open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and weekends from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Voters should bring identification with a photo and signature, such as a Florida driver’s license or state ID. Sample ballots are also welcome to help voters make their selections.

Vote-by-mail ballots can be returned using the postage-paid envelope, delivered to any early voting location, or dropped off at one of the county’s four Supervisor of Elections administrative offices.

The deadline to request a mail ballot for the November general election is Thursday, October 22nd, at 5 p.m.

For voting locations and additional information, visit VoteBrevard.gov."

Tallahassee was one of around seventy sites for the national "No Kings" rallies on Saturday. Tom Flanigan went to the Historic Florida Capitol to speak with some of the demonstrators.

"Hundreds of people, many carrying signs critical of the Trump administration, gathered in front of the Capitol to wave at motorists, listen to several speakers and hear live music from various local musicians. One of the demonstrators was Mary Waller.

"I'm here to protect democracy. And I feel like it's important for all of us to get out to vote and vote like your democracy is on the line because it is right now."

Another was Tom Baxter.

"As a life member of Vietnam Veterans against the War, I see no difference between the war in Vietnam and the war in Iran today."

Baxter also noted the similarities between the No Kings rallies and the anti-war demonstrations of the 1960s."

Conditions along the coast will continue to be blustery through the day, which will help to keep coastal waters rough. Meteorologist Andrew Wulfeck from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network says that while the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a storm system for the potential of development, it does not have Florida in its sights.

"The combination of a ridge of high pressure and a potential subtropical system off the mid-Atlantic is causing our windy conditions, with the likelihood of beach erosion and rough seas continuing through the first half of the week. The National Hurricane center is monitoring the area of low pressure for the potential of further organization, but development or not, the system will continue to head away from the Sunshine State and into the northern Atlantic. In the system's wake, water levels will continue to be high, especially in rivers that empty out into the ocean. Water levels will likely remain elevated through the King Tide cycle at the end of the month.

Andrew says that a benefit of the storm system has been the fall airmass that will stick around through the week, with no major chances of rain in the extended forecast.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch is scheduled for today from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The early morning launch has the potential to create a "space jellyfish" effect in the sky.

This visual phenomenon occurs when sunlight illuminates the rocket's exhaust plumes in the upper atmosphere.

The rocket will launch a rideshare mission, deploying small satellites for various customers into orbit.

For these stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk