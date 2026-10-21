WFIT Local & State News - October 21, 2026 AM

Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk.

The Republican Party of Florida is threatening the media with criminal prosecution if the Hope Florida TV ad is broadcast. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us more.

"The Hope Florida scandal centers on allegations that $10 million from a Medicaid fraud settlement was diverted to political action committees to oppose a recreational marijuana ballot initiative.

The grand jury filed no criminal charges, citing insufficient evidence to determine who authorized the transfer, in part because witnesses reported memory lapses or invoked legal advice.

An appeals court later ruled that the grand jury exceeded its authority and ordered the report expunged.

Democrat Nikki Fried says a television ad about the scandal is still running and says the campaign will not be intimidated or silenced.

Attorney Andrea Flynn Mogensen said an order forbidding speech before it occurs is a prior restraint, a form of censorship courts have treated seriously, as free speech is a cornerstone of democracy. The First Amendment is intended to prevent the government from silencing the press."

Pinellas County is getting help from Lee County in its fight against mosquitoes carrying dengue fever.

Low-flying helicopters will get closer to standing water and release B-T-I.

That's a soil bacterium used to kill not just mosquitoes, but also black flies.

Brian Pellerin is with Pinellas County Mosquito Control.

He says they're aiming for places on private property and elsewhere where's standing water.

"Think of things like dog bowls, tires, kids' toys, buckets, trash cans. That those little containers breed them."

Officials say B-T-I is safe and E-P-A tested and does not affect humans or pets.

They're also urging residents to continue taking precautions like putting on insect repellent and long-sleeved clothing.

While no official date is set, signs suggest SpaceX's massive Starship could soon launch from Florida. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has more:

"SpaceX has stated multiple times that their goal is for a Kennedy Space Center launch by the end of the year. Launch infrastructure, including Pad 39A and the "Gigabay" assembly building, is nearing completion at Kennedy Space Center. And this week SpaceX’s barge delivered Starship equipment to KSC. The big clue will be when the first Starship or Super Heavy booster arrives in Florida. That has not yet happened."

Conditions along the coast will continue to be blustery through the day, which will help to keep coastal waters rough. Meteorologist Andrew Wulfeck from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network says that while the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a storm system for the potential of development, it does not have Florida in its sights.

"The combination of a ridge of high pressure and a potential subtropical system off the mid-Atlantic is causing our windy conditions, with the likelihood of beach erosion and rough seas continuing through the first half of the week. The National Hurricane center is monitoring the area of low pressure for the potential of further organization, but development or not, the system will continue to head away from the Sunshine State and into the northern Atlantic. In the system's wake, water levels will continue to be high, especially in rivers that empty out into the ocean. Water levels will likely remain elevated through the King Tide cycle at the end of the month."

Andrew says that a benefit of the storm system has been the fall airmass that will stick around through the week, with no major chances of rain in the extended forecast.

For these stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk